CBS 48 hours: Is Bianca Rudolph's husband Larry guilty of murder and where is he now?

CBS 48 Hours is all set to revisit the the story of Bianca Rudolph, who was killed in a premeditated murder plot fueled by greed, a toxic love triangle and a twisted tale of a wealthy husband's desire to regain authority over his wife's finances.

Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph, a renowned Pittsburgh dentist and founder of a multimillion-dollar dental empire, was convicted of defrauding life insurance companies for cashing in about $4.8 million in claims after his wife's tragic death on an African Safari. Earlier this year, he was also found guilty of gunning down his wife while on a big game hunting trip to Zambia in 2016.

Rudolph's conviction came nearly six years after Bianca's death, and was led by suspicions surrounding her rushed cremation raised by a friend. Sources state that there were numerous holes in the husband's narrative from the beginning, given that he initially told authorities that his wife's death was an accident.

Larry's sentencing is scheduled for February 2023. While his current whereabouts are unknown, reports state that he was detained in Denver in January this year after a judge denied him permission to move to Pennsylvania.

"I would not kill my wife": Bianca Rudolph's millionaire dentist husband tried in 2016 alleged murder case

In 2021, Larry Rudolph was accused of fatally shooting his wife, Bianca Rudolph, in their cabin on the last day of their Zambian safari. He testified in court for more than two hours regarding his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her demise in Zambia in October 2016.

He had initially claimed that Bianca's death was an accident, and happened while she was rushing to pack an unaccustomed shotgun they had taken with them on a hunting trip. According to him, the firearm went off by chance and killed her. Moreover, Larry asserted that he was in the washroom when the incident occurred and came out after hearing the gunshot to see his wife bleeding on the floor.

According to CBS, Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph addressed the court, saying:

"I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife."

He further added:

"I absolutely did not shoot my wife. I did not murder my wife for insurance. I did not murder my wife to be with Lori Milliron or anyone else."

According to the prosecution, Rudolph murdered his wife of 34 years in order to unite with his lover Lori Milliron, his work assistant, who was accused of lying to a grand jury and of being an accomplice in the murder. In its opening arguments, the prosecution informed the jury that during a disagreement with Milliron, Rudolph was overheard publicly admitting to murdering his wife, when he said:

"I killed my f***ing wife for you!"

How Lawrence "Larry" and Bianca Rudolph's failing marriage fueled the 2016 tragedy

Larry Rudolph claimed that in 2000, after twice coming close to getting divorced, he and his wife agreed to continue their marriage on open terms. He also claimed that following this agreement, the stress around their marriage eased.

The defense contended that the accused was not motivated by money, given that by the time his wife passed away, Rudolph was worth more than $15 million, and the insurance settlement went into a trust for their two children. They also quoted Zambian investigators who had initially claimed that the incident was a terrible accident. Insurance companies too had believed the same and paid $4.8 million to Rudolph.

But the prosecution pointed out that based on the evidence, Bianca Rudolph was shot from a distance of between two and three feet away, causing her fatal wound. It was argued that Larry Rudolph killed his wife in order to retake charge of their finances after Bianca sought more control over the couple's money when she learned of his affair with assistant Lori Milliron. She also allegedly wanted him to fire his assistant.

Additionally, prosecutors claimed that Rudolph's lover, Milliron, lied before a federal grand jury about the circumstances surrounding the case and their relationship. She was convicted guilty on charges of accessory to murder, and obstruction of a grand jury.

Where is Bianca Rudolph's husband, Dr. Lawrence Rudolph, now?

At the end of January 2022, Lawrence Rudolph was denied permission by a judge to live with his daughter in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. He was detained in Denver for his future trial, where he was subsequently convicted guilty of two charges by a grand jury.

Although his current whereabouts remain unknown, he will be appearing for his sentencing in February 2023.

Bianca Rudolph's murder case will be explored in the latest episode of 48 Hours.

