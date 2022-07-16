Lawrence Rudolph trial: Prosecutor says dentist admitted to killing wife as defense denies claim

Lawrence Rudolph, on trial for the alleged murder of his wife in 2016, had confessed to his crimes, according to prosecutors. However, Rudolph's defense categorically denied the claims of any such confession as the trial entered its second day.

In the afternoon session, assistant U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell told the court that Rudolph allegedly yelled out to his longtime lover, saying, “I killed my f---ing wife for you!” during an argument in which he learned about the FBI investigating Bianca's death case.

Rudolph, 67, is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife of 34 years with a shotgun during a remote African safari in 2016. He collected nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds afterward.

Rudolph's attorney, David Markus, declared the allegations inaccurate. He declared in his opening statement:

"They’ve chosen speculation over science. They’ve chosen fiction over fact.”

Rudolph and Bianca were married for 34 years before her demise in 2016. They raised two children. Both were in the courtroom supporting their father.

The defense also argued in court that no one witnessed the shotgun blast in the cabin. Markus said the shooting occurred around 5:00 a.m. as local guides served the couple coffee and helped them prepare for the return trip.

They argued that with support staff swarming the area and cabin doors open, Rudolph wouldn't have been able to commit the crime without leaving any witnesses.

Markus argued that Bianca accidentally dropped the weapon, triggering a fatal shot in the heart, as she hurriedly packed up for the trip while Lawrence Rudolph was in the bathroom.

Zambian authorities and investigators for insurers had already determined that the shooting was accidental, Markus said.

Lawrence Rudolph and Bianca were on an African safari hunting big-game

Bianca and Lawrence Rudolph were frequent big-game hunters. On their last trip to Zambia together, Bianca died under mysterious circumstances.

Rudolph maintained his innocence. He told Zambian police that his wife died while he was in the bathroom, suggesting she shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun the couple took on the trip. After two days of investigation, Zambian authorities cleared Rudolph and allowed him to return to the US.

Rudolph had Bianca cremated in Zambia before flying back to his home, where he filed claims with different insurance companies, resulting in roughly $4.8 million in compensation.

In 2022, Rudolph was charged with murder and mail fraud in what prosecutors described as a premeditated crime. He faces a maximum term of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

