Robert Cotter trial: Fresno man sentenced to life in prison for ‘cold blooded’ murder of father and brother

On Friday, a California teen, Robert Cotter, was charged with a life sentence for a double murder. He initially attempted to pin the tragedy on his autistic younger brother, who was also one of the victims.

In May 2021, Robert Cotter, 19, allegedly shot and killed his father, Patrick Cotter, 53, and younger brother, Brian Cotter, 15, in their mobile home in Fresno, California. Reportedly, the defendant contacted authorities to report their deaths and blamed the murders on his younger brother.

During a sentencing hearing, Superior Court Judge James Kelley said,

“I don’t know what his issue was with his father that caused him to want to commit homicide, but to execute his brother? It was the cold-blooded murder of a kid that had done nothing wrong.”

Liv Johnson @livjohnsontv



Tomorrow, 18-year-old Robert Cotter will be arraigned for the DOUBLE murder of his father, Patrick, and 15-year-old brother, Brian.



Robert initially told Investigators that Brian shot his father and then turned the gun on himself. Liv Johnson @livjohnsontv “It’s going to be a loss to us....”



Neighbors tell me Patrick Cotter and his two sons are nice, friendly people.



Robert Cotter drew attention as his brother's wound did not appear self-inflicted

Fresno police stated that Robert Cotter reported that his autistic brother, Brian, was behind killing his father on May 17. He told officials that his brother fatally shot himself soon after with the same weapon after learning about his father's death.

Patrick was found dead from a "gunshot wound to the upper body," Brian was alive but gravely injured when police arrived at the home. Brian was taken to the hospital and underwent treatment for several days before succumbing to his injuries.

According to authorities, Cotter's plot to pin things on his brother failed when investigators discovered the victim's wounds were not consistent with suicide.

Sam Photog @Sagl123 Robert Cotter makes his first court appearance today. Judge sets bail at 3 million 10 thousand dollars. @ABC30 Robert Cotter makes his first court appearance today. Judge sets bail at 3 million 10 thousand dollars. @ABC30 https://t.co/5SXfFxGnC5

Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Walters revealed in a court statement,

“He called 911 and blamed his murders as a murder-suicide perpetrated by his 15-year older brother with autism spectrum disorder. His brother woke up, started to run away, and he pulled his brother by the collar and shot him in the head.”

Robert Cotter’s internet searches spoke of his evil thoughts

Robert Cotter assassinated his father and brother and conducted extensive research to frame the crime on his younger brother. However, once the police discovered his lies, he quickly accepted his penalty.

Reportedly, the inquiry revealed a cold and deliberate execution two months after Patrick and Brian Cotter were found shot to death in their West Central Fresno mobile home in May. His searches on the internet attempted to determine how to carry out a suicide and how thoroughly authorities would examine one.

Robert Cotter, 18 at the time, waited for his targets to fall asleep before shooting his father, Patrick, and Brian.

According to the defendant's lawyer, Emily Takao, there were signs of psychological disorder. She argued,

“Mr. Cotter had a difficult upbringing. I think it was characterized as traumatic.”

Family members told Action News that while they mourn the deaths of Patrick and Brian, they continue to assist the young accused, also known as Robbie.

Cotter hasn't entered a plea to the charges yet. On Monday, it remained unclear whether an attorney was representing him.

