Hector Campos murder trial: Texas man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2017 killing of Ana Weed

Texas resident Hector Campos was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday, June 30, for killing his neighbor in broad daylight while she was standing with her dog in her yard, as per reports from the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

48-year-old Hector Arturo Campos was found guilty of murdering 53-year-old Ana Weed on January 24, 2017, in the Spring area. After the sentencing, Ana's mother, Virginia Montalvom, said:

"It took 5 and half years for justice, but I don't hate him. And one day, I'll forgive him, you know, for what he did."

Her younger brother, Arnold Aldrete, added:

"I'm glad we got to see him shackled at the ankles and then cuffed. It was a reality check for him and his face just showed it. It made us happy. It gave us relief."

Ana Weed's sister, Carmen Guillen, was shocked when she first learned of the incident. She noted in her victim impact statement:

"You (Campos) took away the life of an incredible and valuable person. We will cherish her memory and she will never be forgotten. She lives on through her son and grandchildren."

Hector Campos allegedly claimed to have shot Ana Weed in an act of self-defense

According to authorities, the fatal shooting took place on January 24, 2017, in Spring's 3400 block of Mourning Drive. The conflict between the neighbours started when Ana Weed drove Campos' ex-wife and their infant daughter to the airport so they could fly to Mexico in June 2016, according to the family members of Ana Weed.

As per records, Hector Campos arranged the trip but tried to cancel it later on. However, Ana ended up taking Campos' then-wife and infant to the airport which infuriated the man. He eventually filed for divorce. Ana's family members have said that Campos was violent against his wife and would not allow her to leave the house.

Months later, Campos approached Ana to find out the whereabouts of his estranged ex-wife and child. In the midst of the disagreement, her dog rushed towards him barking. According to authorities, Weed attempted to bring the dog back to her, which is when Hector Campos fatally shot her with a single bullet. He later tried to claim that it was an act of self-defense, but the jury dismissed it.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said in relation to the case:

"Hector Campos is a violent and vengeful man who killed his neighbour simply because they did not get along. Ana Weed, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother is dead and her family is devastated because an angry with a gun could not control himself."

The family has been waiting for justice a very long time, and they are happy to know that the man responsible for hurting Ana has now been punished.

