CBS 48 Hours: What happened to beauty pageant contestant Tara Grinstead?

CBS 48 Hours, the long-running, much-watched, and highly engrossing true-crime documentary series, is all set to revisit and explore the heart-wrenching 2005 murder case of beauty pageant contestant Tara Grinstead in its upcoming episode 59 of Season 34.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The episode of CBS 48 Hours will arrive on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10/9C, exclusively on CBS. The episode has been titled, The Tara Grinstead Mystery. The official synopsis for the brand new episode of CBS 48 Hours, reads:

"A former beauty queen vanishes. One man said he had answers. Why didn’t anyone listen?. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday."

Reportedly, Tara Grinstead, a beauty pageant contestant and teacher, was brutally murdered by a man named Bo Dukes in 2005. Since CBS released a sneak peek video for the upcoming episode of CBS 48 Hours, the audience has been quite curious and eager to know what happened to Tara Grinstead.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and find out all about what happened to the teacher and beauty pageant as CBS 48 Hours examines and chronicles the murder story.

Who was Tara Grinstead?

A still of Tara Grinstead (Image Via CBS News/Google)

Tara Grinstead was reportedly a beauty pageant contestant who originally belonged to Hawkinsville, Georgia. In 2005, she was 30 years old and used to teach history at Irwin County High School in Ocilla, Georgia, which is an hour south of Hawkinsville, Georgia.

According to her close ones, she was reportedly a humble, polite, and caring person by nature. She was also quite charismatic. Maria Woods Harber, her best friend, said in an interview while talking about her:

"She was radiant,...I mean, she had the biggest smile. She could tell you anything to make you feel better." (Via CBS News)

Reportedly, Tara had a bright future ahead of her. She aspired to be a school administrator. She also wanted to eventually become a school principal. She reportedly went on to get a specialist degree at night school to fulfill her dreams.

Tara Grinstead reportedly used to participate in several beauty pageant competitions so that she could win scholarships to further continue her studies. In 1999, Tara went on to win the Miss Tifton pageant. Thereafter, she took part in the 1999 Miss Georgia pageant competition.

A still of Tara Grinstead (Image Via CBS News/Google)

Her best friend Maria Woods Harber further said:

"Her main goal was to win Miss Georgia or at least to get to Miss Georgia, and she did," (Via CBS News)

However, her life was turned upside-down and everything changed when an extremely tragic incident took place in 2005.

What happened to the Georgia teacher?

A still of Ryan Duke inside courtroom (Image Via CBS News/Google)

Reportedly, on October 24, 2005, Tara's close ones reported her missing to the police after she failed to arrive at school. Later on, when the police went to her house to investigate, Tara went missing and there were signs of a struggle inside her home.

Police found a broken lamp and an unmade bed inside her room, indicating the struggle. In the front yard, just right outside her home, police discovered a latex glove, which was a potential clue.

Gary Rothwell, the former GBI Special Agent in Charge, said:

"It appeared that Tara may have left on her own,...However, we had a glove, a latex glove that we couldn't explain. So that gave us a stronger indication that something bad had happened." (Via CBS News)

A still of the pecan orchard where Tara's body was reportedly burned (Image Via CBS News/Google)

In 2017, reportedly more than a decade later, some significant revelations were made to the police. It was revealed that Tara was cold-bloodedly murdered and her body was burned in the pecan orchard. Two individuals, Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke, were involved in the murder and in concealing the murder.

Later on, in 2022, Ryan Duke, who was initially convicted for the murder, reportedly revealed that it was Bo Dukes who murdered Tara and he also revealed that he only helped Bo cover up the murder. His sentence was therefore reduced to 10 years by the court on May 23, 2022.

A still of Bo Dukes (Image Via CBS News/Google)

Both Bo and Ryan are currently facing outstanding charges for burning Tara's dead body in a neighboring county.

Don't forget to watch Episode 59 of CBS 48 Hours Season 34, which arrives this Saturday, August 20, 2022, on CBS.

