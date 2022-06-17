CBS 48 Hours: How was the Janet and Scott Pettit case cracked?

The shocking double murder of Modesto couple Janet and Scott Pettit is the subject of CBS' latest episode of 48 Hours. The episode, titled A Sister's Fight for her Brother, will delve deep into the investigation and the circumstances that led to the death and trial. The official synopsis of the episode on CBS News reads:

''A sister stands by the brother accused of murdering their parents. She insists that he's innocent and there's more to the story.''

Police arrested Janet and Scott Pettit's son Brandon Pettit a few days after the murder, and the case ultimately went to trial. Read further ahead to find out how the police cracked the case ahead of CBS' upcoming 48 Hours episode.

CBS 48 Hours: Why did police arrest Brandon Pettit?

In the wee hours of August 8, 2013, an emergency call was placed by one of Pettits' neighbors after noticing fire coming out of their window. First responders arrived and found the couple's bodies almost entirely burnt. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that the couple were shot seven times and were killed before the fire broke out. Police also found accelerant on the couple's clothes. Their deaths were subsequently ruled as homicide.

As per CBS News, the prime suspect was the couple's son, Brandon Pettit. Authorities believed that Brandon hired his friend Felix Valverde to kill his parents. Although no physical evidence was found, police uncovered several incriminating statements and actions that pointed to Brandon's guilt. A sneak peek of the upcoming 48 Hours episode reveals that Brandon had said he wanted his parents dead, just a few weeks before the couple's murder. An interrogation footage shown in the episode reveals Brandon defending his statement, saying, ''A lot of people say that about their parents.''

Brandon's sister, Lauren Pettit believes her brother is innocent. She said that Brandon has an alibi for that night, saying his boss confirmed that he was at work at the time of the murder. However, the police later found crucial leads: shell casings at Felix Valverde's house along with the Pettits' wallets and keys to their home.

Brandon, along with Felix, was arrested four days after the shocking incident and charged with his parents' murder. The case went to trial in September 2020, seven years after the murder. In court, the prosecution established the motive for the murder: Brandon had hoped to gain money from his parents' insurance policy and was also planning to sell his father's prized collection of expensive vintage cars.

CBS 48 Hours: Was Brandon Pettit convicted?

In what was arguably the biggest turning point in the case, Brandon's school friend, Sarah Wilson, testified in court saying she'd received a text message from her former schoolmate wherein he said she could have a breast enhancement surgery for Christmas that year, just a few hours before the Pettits were killed. Wilson also told the court that she thought Brandon had a crush on her and that he'd asked her to move in with him once his parents bought him an expensive home.

The defense countered the argument by saying Brandon had Asperger's syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person's communication abilities and social interactions. The defense also claimed that Brandon would often make up stories in order to get people to like him. Meanwhile, Felix Varvede was determined to be incompetent to face trial and was sent to a state hospital.

Brandon was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder on two counts and received two consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole. His sister continues to believe he's innocent.

Don't miss CBS' popular true crime show 48 Hours - A Sister's Fight for her Brother on June 18, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET.

