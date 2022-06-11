What happened to Ray Green? CBS 48 Hours to explore story of Texas cowboy who was killed, stored in tool box

Texas-based cowboy Ray Green was brutally murdered by his ex-wife Danielle "Dani" Green one May morning in 2014 while asleep in bed. Ray was shot ten times, after which his body was stuffed in a toolbox-like metal container, stashed close to Dani's family's 300-acre property in Indiana, where the two had been living together since 2013.

When they knocked on her front door looking for Ray, Dani tried to mislead the cops by claiming that Ray was actually on the road, working as a trucker. The police made this visit after Ray's worried mother called them, requesting a wellness check on her son after his ex-wife's peculiar call about their pet German Shephard, Jazzy, biting the cowboy.

However, the unmistakable and distinct smell of bleach and the foul stench of human decay convinced the cops differently, following which they retrieved a search warrant. Not long after, the cops discovered the victim's body stashed in a metal box not very far from their home. They detained Dani on the murder charges of cowboy Ray Green.

CBS' upcoming 48 Hours episode titled The Killing of Cowboy Ray Green, which will premiere on June 11, 2022, is scheduled to rebroadcast the gruesome story of Ray Green.

How exactly was Ray Green murdered?

Ray was a well-known cowboy when he first met Dani, his client. The two soon established a romance with her in San Antonio, Texas, after his first wife, Maggie, died in a tragic road accident. The couple bought and settled into a massive estate near Palm Beach, Florida,

During a stock market debacle in 2008, the couple's luxurious lifestyle was brought to its knees as they were financially challenged. After selling their estate in Florida and learning of Dani's parents' terminal illnesses, in 2012, she returned to her 300-acre Indiana family property and was soon joined by Ray the following year.

In 2014, when Ray's body was discovered stashed in a metal box outside their Indiana property along with other evidence, Dani was arrested and charged with her ex-husband's murder case, and the case was officially moved to court.

When authorities discovered Ray Green's corpse, reports stated that he was shot 10 times with the same low-velocity bullets used in Cowboy Action Shooting and Dani's past hobby led the cops directly to her.

Reportedly, a shooting event organizer named Dawn Owen (who was acquainted with the former couple) commented on the Cowboy Action Shooting, saying,

"Cowboy Action Shooting is a shooting discipline based on the guns of the Old West ... the days of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. We shoot guns, original or replicas. We dress for the most part in period-accurate clothing. It's full competition, shooting still targets with lead bullets."

According to reports, the accused claimed in court that she shot the victim in self-defense when the latter allegedly attacked her that night. Opposing Dani's claims, experts stated in court that the victim was killed while he was asleep. Reports also say that during the initial stages of her relationship with Ray, her peers regarded her as a talented shooter with a strong desire to win.

Finally, in September 2015, a court in Indiana sentenced 42-year-old Danielle Green from southeastern Indiana to 60 years in jail after finding her guilty of murdering her ex-husband, Ray Green.

Catch the full murder story of Raymond "Ray" Green with Peter Van Sant reporting exclusively on CBS' 48 Hours this Saturday, June 11, 2022.

