CBS 48 hours: Where is Patrick De La Cerda's killer Gregory Bender now?

The new episode of CBS' true crime documentary series 48 Hours focuses on the 2018 murder of Deltona resident Patrick De La Cerda. Patrick was shot dead at his home by his fiancée Jessica Devnani's ex-boyfriend, Gregory Bender. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

''An undelivered engagement ring leads to murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, November 13 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.''

Following the death of Patrick on February 27, 2018, Jessica told the police about her suspicions of Bender's involvement in the murder. Read further ahead to find out more details about Gregory Bender, his current whereabouts, and more.

CBS 48 Hours: How did Gregory Bender kill Patrick De La Cerda?

Per CBS News, on the morning of February 27, 2018, Patrick De La Cerda was expecting the delivery of a custom-made ring he'd ordered for her fiancée Jessica Devnani, when he was shot four times by Gregory Bender at his home. According to CBS News, Patrick's computer and the hard drive from his house's security system were missing, which were believed to have been taken by Bender after killing Patrick.

With the help of Patrick's fiancée Jessica Devnani, authorities started looking into Bender as a possible suspect. Devnani told the police that he'd been pestering her for quite some time ever since she started dating Patrick. She said Bender often left her and Patrick threatening messages. Devnani later filed a restraining order that prevented Bender from contacting her again, and was also ordered to produce his weapons to the the authorities.

Gregory Bender, a hedge fund manager from Windermere, and Devnani met in 2009 and were involved in a relationship for 8 years. In 2017, according to CBS News, Devnani broke up with him after she found out that he was married to a woman named Daymara Sanchez. Sanchez later proved to be crucial in solving Patrick De La Cerda's murder case as she'd tipped off authorities with valuable information that led to the police performing a search of Bender's house. She told them about some of the notes he kept in his notebook, which seemed like a murder plan.

CBS 48 Hours: Gregory Bender's arrest, trial, and current whereabouts

Police found notes with a similar description by Sanchez at Bender's home, along with shell casings that matched those present at the crime scene, eventually leading to Bender's arrest. The police charged him with first-degree murder and his trial began on May 25, 2021. After more than 3 days, the trial reached its conclusion as the jury found Bender guilty of murdering 25-year-old Patrick De La Cerda. He was handed a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Per CBS News, Bender's lawyers are planning to appeal the sentence. Their argument is that the police conducted an illegal search of Bender's house that led to his arrest. Gregory Bender is reportedly serving his sentence at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Santa Rose County, in Florida.

You can watch 48 Hours - The Ring: The Murder of Patrick De La Cerda on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

