Who did Mario Fernandez Saldana kill? Husband of Microsoft executive’s ex-wife charged with murder

Mario Fernandez Saldana was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan. Saldana is currently married to Shanna Gardner-Fernandez (35), who is Bridegan's ex-wife. Jared Bridegan was fatally shot in front of his daughter in February 2022.

Authorities arrested Saldana in Orlando, Florida. However, prosecutors have yet to confirm the motive behind Bridegan's murder. Police arrested him after a hitman, Henry Tenon, involved in the murder turned on Mario Fernandez Saldana and chose to testify against him. Henry was arrested in January 2023, when he was living on a property that Saldana owned.

Saldana faces several charges in connection with Bridegan's death.

Mario Fernandez Saldana’s wife was in a difficult custody battle with the deceased Microsoft executive

On February 16, Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, 33, was fatally gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter from his second marriage. He reportedly stopped to pick up a tire that was in the middle of the road when he was allegedly gunned down. Police described the shooting as an ambush attack.

As per reports, Bridegan and Shanna Gardner separated and divorced in 2016. Shanna reportedly had an affair. Since their divorce, the two have been involved in a custody battle that continued until his tragic death. Jared Bridegan’s older brother said,

“This was such a heinous crime… I mean, the number of times he was shot, just to ensure that he was dead.”

Authorities considered Mario Fernandez Saldana a suspect and took him into custody just a few hours after Henry Tenon pleaded guilty. State attorney Melissa Nelson said,

“Our investigation has revealed a single link between Jared Bridegan and Henry Tenon: That is Mario Fernandez Saldana.”

Apart from first-degree murder, Saldana also faces several charges, like conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, and child abuse.

Attorney Melissa Nelson stated that if convicted, Saldana might face the death penalty

The state attorney added that Henry mentioned that he and Saldana planned to kill Bridegan. He, however, did not discuss further details about how the duo committed the violent act. Nelson said,

“Our investigation remains active and ongoing. And it has not stopped today with the arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana. We all remain committed to seeking the truth and that is the entire truth and holding accountable every single individual.”

The New York Post reported that Saldana and Shanna have separated since Bridegan was killed. The couple has also denied being involved in the alleged crime in any way. Kirsten, Bridegan’s wife, addressed his death and said,

“I’m not surprised, to be honest. This was orchestrated, this was planned and this was specific to Jared.”

Attorney Nelson stated that if convicted, Mario Fernandez Saldana might face the death penalty. Authorities are currently investigating the tragic course of events that took place on February 16.

