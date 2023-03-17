Jeremiah Green GoFundMe raises over $10000 as Dallas 11-year-old is shot to death by mother’s ex

11-year-old Jeremiah Green was allegedly killed by his mother’s former partner in Dallas at his grandparents’ place at around 2 am local time. The shooting at the North Dallas home killed Jeremiah and severely injured his mother Jocelyn Green on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The suspect has been identified as Jocelyn’s ex-boyfriend Jakeith Huntley (30), who was taken into custody and faces a charge of capital murder. Family and friends are mourning the tragic death of the young boy in Dallas.

A GoFundMe campaign was initiated four days back to raise funds to meet the funeral and memorial expenses of Jeremiah Green. It had aimed at raising $10,000 and had already raised over $10,500. More than 180 donors have donated to the cause.

11yo Jeremiah Green was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a home on Royal Ln in Dallas. The boy's mother was also shot & survived. @DallasPD arrested 30yo Jakeith Huntley in connection to the shooting. According to family, Huntley is the mother's ex-boyfriend.

Jeremiah Green was killed by his mother’s ex-boyfriend while he was at his grandparents’ place in north Dallas

A horrific incident took place on Saturday in a north Dallas apartment, where a shooting killed an 11-year-old boy and severely injured an adult. The victims were identified as Jeremiah Green and his mother Jocelyn Green. While Jocelyn survived the attack, Jeremiah was declared dead at the scene.

At around 2.15 am on Saturday, police received a report of an alleged shooting that took place in the 6400 block of Royal Lane, between Hillcrest Road and Preston. Jocelyn was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was reportedly stable.

Investigators discovered that Huntley fired around ten rounds through the window of the house into the room where the mother and son were sleeping. Apart from Jeremiah Green and his mum, his grandparents and cousins were also present at the scene when the shooting took place.

However, they were not harmed. Jeremiah was shot in the head when a bullet struck Jocelyn in the arm. Police are yet to discover the motive behind the shooting.

Authorities arrested the 30-year-old and charged him with aggravated assault and capital murder in relation to Jeremiah’s death. It has not been confirmed whether he retained an attorney or has entered a plea. Huntley’s bail has been set at $1.25 million.

Jeremiah’s uncle, Cameron Hardeman, addressed the tragic incident and said:

“I’m still in shock. It feels like a dream. It’s like a nightmare waiting to wake up. He was an honor roll student, and very smart. Really good at soccer. He liked karate, he was saying that he wanted to play football when he got older.”

Hardeman then continued:

“He had dreams, and couldn’t wait to grow up. I’m pretty sure he would have followed every single one of them too. It’s a tragedy he was taken from us, way too soon.”

Investigation revealed that Huntley had a criminal history of being violent

As has already been mentioned, a GoFundMe page has been established to raise funds for Jeremiah’s funeral. The fundraiser post stated:

“Jeremiah was asleep in his bed when he was shot and killed early this morning. His mother was also shot in the hand and is undergoing surgery.”

It further added that Jocelyn was a single mother, and Jeremiah Green was her only child. The affidavit revealed that Jocelyn and Jakeith Huntley dated for around six years. She additionally said that Huntley wanted her to come out of her house and demanded she come to his place, which she denied. A cop, who “was familiar” with Huntley mentioned that he once took him into custody at a felony traffic stop.

Further investigation revealed that the 30-year-old man was previously charged with several assault charges. In 2010, he was also sentenced to four years in jail for aggravated assault. In 2016, he was again taken into custody on a family-violent assault charge. However, the 2016 case was dismissed.

