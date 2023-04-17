Who was Philstavious Phil Dowdell? College football star killed in Dadeville Alabama birthday party shooting 

A senior at the Dadeville High School, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, was reportedly among the four killed in a mass shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Alabama on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The tragic incident reportedly unfolded at Dowdell's sister’s 16th birthday party.

At least four people were killed and 28 were injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire as several people, including teenagers, gathered to celebrate a sweet sixteenth party for Alexis, the sister of victim Phil Dowdell.

While authorities are yet to officially identify the victims in the shooting, Dowdell's grandmother Annette Allen told the Montgomery Advertiser that her grandson, Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, was killed while attending his sister’s party on Saturday night. Annette also revealed that Dowdell’s mother sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and was being treated at the hospital.

Phil Dowdell was about to graduate from Dadeville High School

On February 1st, he committed to play football at



He was set to graduate high school next month.



According to Annette, Phil Dowdell, a Dadeville High School senior who had recently signed with Jacksonville State University as a wide receiver, was about to graduate school next month.

Dowell’s grandmother told the Montgomery Advertiser that her grandson was an honor student who received a football scholarship from Jacksonville State University. Annette described him as a good kid who stayed out of trouble, noting that he "always had a smile on his face":

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face.”

Many posts describing how wonderful Dadeville's Philstavious Dowdell was on and off the football field.



The observation was echoed by most people in Dowdell’s life. As per CNN, Michael Taylor, a coach at Dadeville High School, described Dowdell as a stellar athlete who excelled at everything he did. Taylor, who has coached Dowdell since he was nine, said he was still trying to wrap his head around the horrific incident:

“He was the No. 1 athlete in the school. The first thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to pray our way out of this. There ain’t no other way. They’re all really close, like family, at the high school.”

Pastor Ben Hayes, Chaplain of the Dadeville football team, described Phil Dowdell as a great athlete who embodied the attributes of good sportsmanship.

"Phil was a great young man... Phil was a great example of what it means to be a competitor...everybody loved him and everybody respected him..."

Jacksonville State Head Coach Rich Rodriguez also issued a statement on Sunday mourning Dowdell’s death. He said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night. He was a great young man with a bright future.”

Details of the Dadeville mass shooting explored

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, on Saturday night, around 10:34 pm, the deadly rampage at a birthday party in downtown Dadeville claimed at least four lives and injured dozens more.

While authorities have yet to disclose additional details, they said they are yet to arrest a suspect and asked the public to call law enforcement with information on the shooting.

Police said they suspected the majority of the victims of the shooting were teenagers. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett told CNN that they are still exploring the circumstances that led to the shooting that injured at least 15 teenagers, who are reportedly being treated for gunshot wounds. Burkett added that several are in critical condition.

Burkett stressed that presently, the details available in the shooting are nebulous as they continue to investigate the case.

“Please understand this is also a very fluid situation. We have been getting continuous updates throughout the day and we are absolutely trying to confirm and understand everyone that was in the venue there.”

Beside Phil Dowell, a fellow Dadeville High School senior and former athlete, Keke Nicole Smith was also identified as a slain victim in the mass shooting by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, over two hundred people gathered outside the Alabama hospital for a vigil after the tragic incident.

Hours before the shooting in Dadeville, at least two people were killed and four others were wounded at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday after an unknown assailant opened fire targeting innocent civilians and fled the scene.

