Ralph Yarl GoFundMe raises more than $400,000 for 16-year old mistakenly shot in the head  

On Sunday, April 16, the family of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl started a GoFundMe after he was hospitalized due to a gunshot wound. According to the Kansas Star, Ralph Yarl was trying to pick up his younger siblings when the incident occurred. The teen accidentally went to the wrong address, which led to a homeowner shooting him in the head.

He is currently in stable condition, albeit with a life-threatening injury.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Halle Berry @halleberry His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head… (1/3) His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head… (1/3) https://t.co/4VaZo7EFVE

In the wake of the incident, Ralph Yarl's family requested $750,000 to help pay for his hospital fees. They have raised over $500,000 of the goal. They added that any additional funds collected in the initiative would be used for a trip to West Africa, college funds at Texas A&M, as well as any other necessary expenses.

The family also said that they are seeking justice, as civil rights activists have noted that Yarl was likely targeted because he is an African-American. The name of the suspected shooter has not been disclosed.

Activists demand justice for Ralph Yarl

According to the Daily Beast, Civil Rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have offered pro bono services to the family of Ralph Yarl. Lee Merritt noted that, shockingly, after shooting Yarl once in the head, the suspect shot the 16-year-old boy a second time while he was lying on the floor.

Faith Spoonmore, the relative who organized Ralph Yarl's GoFundMe, said that Yarl is one of many African American victims who have been harmed due to racial profiling. She described the shooting as a hate crime.

She said:

“He is our miracle. We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most black boys are not alive to get another chance."

She also noted:

“This was not an ‘error.’ This is a hate crime. You don’t shoot a child in the head because he rang your doorbell.”

Charles Booker @Booker4KY Ralph Yarl should be home with his family, dreaming about his future. Instead, he is fighting for his life. Ralph was only trying to pick up his younger siblings, but was shot twice in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell.



Being Black is not a crime. Ralph deserves justice. Ralph Yarl should be home with his family, dreaming about his future. Instead, he is fighting for his life. Ralph was only trying to pick up his younger siblings, but was shot twice in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell.Being Black is not a crime. Ralph deserves justice. https://t.co/EvPMP6H1Eb

As per Kansas City News, Ralph Yarl is known as a promising student with a keen interest in jazz. He was involved in the Technology Student Association and Science Olympiad, as well as the school's jazz and competition bands.

On the GoFundMe Page, Faith Spoonmore said that the shooting could potentially alter Ralph's life due to physical and emotional trauma, and the family is left uncertain about whether or not the teen can continue to explore his talents and interests.

Spoonmore said:

"Life looks a lot different right now. Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally."

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump We've been retained by Ralph Yarl & his family following the unjustifiable shooting of the 16-yo by an unidentified white male assailant. @MerrittForTexas & our legal team demand Clay County prosecutors & law enforcement swiftly identify, arrest, & prosecute the man responsible! We've been retained by Ralph Yarl & his family following the unjustifiable shooting of the 16-yo by an unidentified white male assailant. @MerrittForTexas & our legal team demand Clay County prosecutors & law enforcement swiftly identify, arrest, & prosecute the man responsible! https://t.co/FmX2S7ZEZh

The case currently remains under police investigation. KCTV5 reported that while the shooter was arrested and detained for a period of time, he has since been released from police custody.

Poll : 0 votes