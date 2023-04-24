Where was Theodore Egge found? Missing Wisconsin man found dead 

Three months after 35-year-old Theodore Egge disappeared on January 13, 2023, in Athelstane, Wisconsin, the Marinette County Sheriff's Office announced that a body was found on Saturday, April 22, 2023. On Sunday, April 23, the Sheriff's Office confirmed that the remains discovered in a wooded area in the town of Athelstane on Saturday are that of Theodore Egge.

The body was reportedly found by two civilians who alerted law enforcement upon finding human remains. Police, who identified the remains as those of Theodore Egge, said that no foul play was suspected, but the case is under investigation.

Theodore Egge was last seen on Benson Lake Road in Athelstane

According to Theodore Egge’s sister Samantha who spoke to NBC Dateline shortly after her brother's disappearance, he was last seen walking from Benson Lake Road in Athelstane “on Friday, January 13, after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road.”

Theodore was reported missing on the same day by his roommates, who grew concerned when he failed to return home after leaving in his housemate’s 2007 blue Jeep Liberty in Crivitz a day earlier.

Samantha said that Theodore moved to Crivitz, Wisconsin, about six months ago, where he stayed in a cabin with four roommates. A day before he was reported missing, on January 12, Theodore was seen driving north in his roommate's car, which was spotted in Athelstane - about 20 minutes away from Crivitz.

On January 13, Theodore was spotted by a witness who gave him some fuel after his car had supposedly run out of gas. He was then spotted by another witness who gave him directions for Boat Landing 7 Road, where Theodore was living at the time.

The witness said Theodore was on foot when he flagged him down for directions. Samantha told Dateline that that was the last time her brother was seen before he disappeared.

Shortly after it was announced that Theodore’s remains had been found, his sister Samantha issued a statement on Facebook, thanking authorities and volunteers for their efforts in finding his brother. She said:

“Thank you to all the civilians, search teams, Sheriff, volunteers, family, friends..everyone who has exhausted time, money, and efforts into finding Theodore. The Egge family is beyond grateful for all the help, love, and support we have received during this time."

She added:

"Not every search was publicized (because they were closed searches with search teams), many showed at the public searches that were publicized, and several went out on their own, on their own time. We appreciate each and everyone of you! Sincerely the family of Theodore Egge (Tedd)”.

Samantha described her brother as charismatic, who loved pranking people around him.

