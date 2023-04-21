Who is Patricia Wu-Murad? All about the Connecticut mom who disappeared while hiking in Japan

Family and friends are desperately trying to find Patricia Wu-Murad, a Connecticut mother of three who vanished while on a hiking pilgrimage in the mountainous region of Japan last week.

Patricia Wu-Murad, 61, an avid hiker who retired last year from her job at United Technologies, reportedly embarked on an ambitious hiking pilgrimage in March. Wu-Murad was in the middle of a 700-mile trek along the Kumano Kodo trail through the mountainous Kii Peninsula when a hostel reported her missing on April 10 after she failed to show up for her stay at the end of the trail.

Wu-Murad was last seen on April 10, when she left the lodge to embark on an 11-mile trek at 7 am. However, people grew concerned after the 61-year-old reportedly never showed up at the checkpoint in the evening.

As per multiple reports, local police in Japan began searching for the missing hiker as soon as they were alerted about her disappearance on April 10. However, after 72 hours, authorities reportedly called off their search, and the family was notified of Wu-Murad's disappearance by the United States Embassy on April 14.

The Family says Patricia Wu-Murad is an experienced hiker

newsbell @newsbell DEVELOPING: Family of Patricia Wu-Murad, a former UTC employee who lives in Storrs, is missing in #Japan ; family say they was on a hiking journey and has not checked in. DEVELOPING: Family of Patricia Wu-Murad, a former UTC employee who lives in Storrs, is missing in #Japan; family say they was on a hiking journey and has not checked in. https://t.co/kdn05rLNGd

Patricia Wu-Murad, a native of Taiwan, is a married mother of three from Storrs, Connecticut. Patricia’s husband, Kirk Murad, who traveled to Japan on Sunday night after his wife’s disappearance, told NBC that his wife is an experienced hiker, noting that it was unlikely that this particular climb would have endangered her life considering “there's nothing in this particular hike that is extreme.”

“There are maybe two or three spots where she would stop to take a picture because she loves to stop and see the scenery. And in those spots, there were a couple of big drop-offs, but we've had those places searched and there's no sign of her.”

Kirk told the Hartford Courant that he and his wife have been married since 1990 and were about to celebrate their 33rd anniversary next month.

Wu-Murad started the trek in March and intended to finish it on April 13, when she was expected to meet up with some friends in Osaka. However, she never showed up since she disappeared in the middle of the journey.

Kirk, who arrived in Japan with his son, said that they had searched along the trail and also met with local police for about four hours on Tuesday. However, their concerted efforts have failed to generate any leads to her whereabouts.

Wu-Murad’s family also launched a GoFundMe campaign to hire their own search-and-rescue team, which has reportedly been actively looking for the missing person. The family has already raised more than $100,000 and hopes to intensify their search by hiring a helicopter and search dogs to search the trail. They’ve also hired translators to help with the local search.

US Sen. Richard Blumenthal working towards finding Patricia Wu-Murad

As per the New York Post on Monday, US Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he has contacted the State Department and the White House to help locate the missing hiker.

“Having spoken to members of Pattie’s family, some now already in Japan, I am determined to seek every possible source of search and rescue to aid her. I am deeply concerned and am praying for Pattie’s safe return to her family.”

Meanwhile, as the family continues their search for Patricia Wu-Murad, Insider reported that there have been recent mudslides along the trail where the missing person was hiking.

Poll : 0 votes