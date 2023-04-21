Where was Christian Martinez last seen? Search for missing Muscatine man intensifies 

The search for missing Muscatine man Christian Martinez intensified on Thursday as the 20-year-old's whereabouts are still unknown since his disappearance on Saturday, April 15.

Christian Martinez, who was visiting friends in Iowa City last weekend, was last seen at 347 S. Gilbert Street, Iowa City, in the alley behind Bardot, Iowa, at around 1 am on Saturday. As per CBS, Martinez, who was with friends, appears to have wandered off following a minor argument.

Christian’s brother Jerry Martinez told the QC Times that family and friends have been unable to reach the 20-year-old as his phone died earlier in the evening on Friday. Jerry added that his brother’s cards showed no activity since Friday.

Police are searching for Christian Martinez in the Iowa River

According to police, they are sweeping the Iowa River for any leads on Christian Martinez, as he was seen walking towards the area and the train tracks, shortly after he separated from his friends.

As per KWQC, on Wednesday, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office were on a boat in the river scouring the body of water in search of the missing person.

Martinez's friend, who was with him on the night he disappeared, told Iowa's News Now that he was inebriated before taking off following an argument. A friend told the publication that Martinez had a history of abruptly leaving as they recounted an earlier incident where the missing person had wandered off and was later found drenched after he fell into a river.

Meanwhile, the Martinez family canvassed the area with at least a hundred volunteers from the community who showed up to help find the missing person. Martinez’s older brother, Jerry Martinez, told KWQC they are overwhelmed by the support they have received in the days after the disappearance.

“Just to see that all these people are here to support Cris, not just Cris but the family. It’s a big push to keep searching.”

Martinez’s mother, Evelia Salamanca, said that she hoped their efforts would yield a positive result and expressed her appreciation for the community, which has repeatedly shown up as they continue their search for the missing person.

“I’d like to keep looking still. [I hope] that the news could get out to wherever people can see it, and they can help me look for my son.”

The family said that they have also reached out to the Quad City Missing Person Network, who have joined the search for Christian Martinez.

As Per CBS, Stephanie Kinney, who is part of the Quad City Missing Person Network and has been in Iowa City since the search began, said that the odds of finding Martinez alive are slim considering the amount of time that has passed since he vanished, which allegedly signified a dire outcome.

“I'd like to stay hopeful, but in reality, you have to keep that mind open and know that it could be a possibility that we could be looking for a body.”

Meanwhile, Iowa City police have enlisted the public’s help to find Christian Martinez, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black cargo pants.

