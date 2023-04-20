Where was Jason Salter found? Officials identify remains of one of the two missing best friends from Georgia

Nearly two months after two Fulton County men, Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra, were reported missing on February 26, 2023, authorities said that they have identified the remains of one of the two men, who were found dead on March 11, 2023.

Last month, the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department said that the bodies of two people were found on the Bouckaert Farm property in Fulton County. At the time, police said they were working on identifying the remains.

On Monday, April 17, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified one of the remains discovered off a bank near the Chattahoochee River at the Bouckaert Farm property in Fulton County as 39-year-old Jason Salter. According to the authorities, the identity of the second set of remains discovered on the property is still unknown.

GBI opens homicide investigation into Jason Salter's death

On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced that they had opened a homicide investigation after human remains were found on a property in Chattahoochee Hills last month. The announcement comes on the heels of authorities identifying one of the remains as Jason Salter, who was reported missing on February 26 alongside his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra.

In a press conference on Tuesday Salter’s cousin Eric Lee, said:

“After a 51-day disappearance, we were informed that the search for Jason is over. The search for justice is ongoing.”

The family said dental records helped to identify Salter’s remains found on the property in Chattahoochee Hills.

As previously reported, Jason Salter and his best friend/business partner Kenny Guerra, who runs Rockstar Printing Shop on the Old National Highway, were last seen on February 25, 2023. Family members of the duo reported them missing a day after Salter failed to return home to his 15-year-old son after meeting with Guerra.

Salter, who was scheduled to meet with his business partner Kenny Guerra, a father of three, was reportedly last seen with the latter at East Point. Authorities said that Salter's car was captured on surveillance cameras along Campbellton Road, but there were no reported sightings of the missing duo, who failed to return home that night.

According to Fox News, the car the two men are thought to have been in before going missing was found at an East Point shopping center.

In the days after their disappearance, Jason Salter’s cousin, Dr. Eric Lee, from Springfield Baptist Church, spoke to reporters and described the two missing men as loving fathers and responsible members of society, whose absence has reverberated throughout the community. He said:

"Loving fathers, responsible men, contributors to their community and we don't want it to be lost how much they are loved and how much their absence has grieved this community and these families."

Shortly after Salter’s remains were identified on Tuesday, devastated family members said that both men were special and inseparable.

Authorities, who are yet to identify any suspects in the case, said that scientists are working on identifying the second set of remains found alongside Jason Salter.

