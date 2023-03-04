What happened to Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra? Search for missing best friends intensifies 

Two Fulton County men, Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra, were reported missing on February 26, 2023, a day after they were last seen by family members.

Jason Salter and his best friend/business partner Kenny Guerra, who run Rockstar Printing Shop on the Old National Highway, were last seen on February 25, 2023. Family members of the duo reported them missing after Salter failed to return home to his 15-year-old son after meeting with Guerra.

The search for the two missing men intensified this week after the two families pleaded with the authorities to find the duo who vanished nearly a week ago.

Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra disappeared after their car was last seen at an East Point shopping center

Cody Alcorn @CodyAlcorn MISSING IN GEORGIA | Business partners & friends, Jason Salter & Kenny Guerra missing since Saturday. Jason’s car has been found. Family & friends canvassing area right now around Campbellton & off Delowe Dr in East Point. Seen them, know something call police. @11AliveNews MISSING IN GEORGIA | Business partners & friends, Jason Salter & Kenny Guerra missing since Saturday. Jason’s car has been found. Family & friends canvassing area right now around Campbellton & off Delowe Dr in East Point. Seen them, know something call police. @11AliveNews https://t.co/hJcY5pnpGH

According to HPD's missing person report, Jason Salter, a father of four, disappeared without a trace on February 25, 2023, after speaking to his brother at 4.30 pm.

As per the report, Salter was scheduled to meet with his business partner Kenny Guerra, a father of three, before they both vanished. Authorities said that Salter's car was captured on surveillance camera along Campbellton Road, but there were no reported sightings of the missing duo, who failed to return home that night.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the family of Jason Salter began pinning missing person posters around town, hoping to get some insight into the whereabouts of the missing person.

Jason Salter’s cousin Dr. Eric Lee from Springfield Baptist Church spoke to reporters and described the two missing men as loving fathers and responsible members of society whose absence has reverberated throughout the community.

He said:

"Loving fathers, responsible men, contributors to their community and we don't want it to be lost how much they are loved and how much their absence has grieved this community and these families."

Meanwhile, Guerra's fiancé Ty Manning spoke with 11Alive and said that she wanted authorities to speed up their search efforts before the trail goes cold.

She mentioned:

"I want them to take it seriously. And I want them to move and move quickly because we don't know where they are and we don't have time to waste."

Quita @Quita327306261 Please help find my uncle in his friend two Atlanta businessmen.

Friends and family are so worried after they went missing Saturday night.

“If anyone has any information or has seen Jason Nuskool Salter or Kenny Guerra please contact their families or the Atlanta Police Please help find my uncle in his friend two Atlanta businessmen. Friends and family are so worried after they went missing Saturday night. “If anyone has any information or has seen Jason Nuskool Salter or Kenny Guerra please contact their families or the Atlanta Police https://t.co/qCt67tDNER

Fox News reported that the car the two men were believed to have been in before they disappeared was found at an East Point shopping center. Family members of the duo began canvassing the area this week, hoping it would render a few clues about their whereabouts.

Jason Salter's mother spoke to the publication and pleaded with the authorities to find the two missing men. In an impassioned plea, she said:

"Help me find my son. Help me find these boys. Help me find my babies. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I need my babies home and I’m asking the public to please help us."

As the search for the two missing men continues, authorities have asked anyone with information on the case to report the same to the East Point Police Department.

