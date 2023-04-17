Who are the 3 American sailors missing in Mexico? Search underway for experienced trio who disappeared off coast 

The US Coast Guard is reportedly searching for three experienced American sailors, who have been missing for nearly two weeks. The three sailors, identified as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross, were reportedly last seen cruising the Mexican coast aboard the Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, on April 4.

The missing trio, who reportedly have a collective 90 years of experience in sailing, left the resort town of Mazatlán on April 4 aboard the Ocean Bound and were heading to San Diego before they disappeared.

CGTN @CGTNOfficial The Mexican Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for three American sailors, officials say, who went missing off the Mexican coast earlier this month. The Mexican Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for three American sailors, officials say, who went missing off the Mexican coast earlier this month.

As per multiple reports, the coast guard raised the alarm after the sailors failed to show up at Cabo San Lucas, about 224 miles from Mazatlán, for provisions before heading to San Diego on April 6.

The American sailors have not been seen since leaving the resort on the boat

In a statement, the US Coast Guard said that there was no record of the three American sailors showing up for provisions at San Lucas, noting that the vessel has not been sighted since the trio left the resort aboard the Ocean Bound.

They added that they have alerted other boaters to keep an eye out for any sightings of missing people.

They said:

“Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel. Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel.”

They added:

“If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross or the sailing vessel Ocean Bound please contact the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue coordination centre at 510-437-3701.”

In a joint statement on Facebook, the families of the missing persons said that their cell phones last pinged off the coast of Mazatlán on April 4 when they made calls to the Cabo San Lucas marina.

The family purported that the trio might have called the marina to make docking reservations, noting that the intervals of the calls were short and the attempts to reserve the docks were unsuccessful.

The family added that all three sailors have decades of sailing experience.

“Bill has over 50 years of sailing experience and is an extremely talented coastal cruiser. Kerry and Frank have 20 years sailing together and both hold captain's licenses with the US Coast Guard.”

Bad weather conditions might have led to the sailors' disappearance

Meanwhile, Cmdr. Greg Higgins, search mission coordinator for the US Coast Guard, spoke to CNN, noting that the weather was less than ideal when the trio set out to sail to San Diego from Mexico.

“When they began their voyage we knew that the conditions were not optimal for that type of trip, though certainly, there were sailing vessels out there during that time. Winds potentially over 30 knots and seas 15 to 20, maybe more, feet at the time of their voyage.”

Higgins said that the Mexican Navy is reportedly assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in their search for the missing sailors and has widened the search parameters, assuming that the vessel might have drifted further along the sea due to bad weather conditions.

Poll : 0 votes