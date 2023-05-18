What happened to Alex Ramos? Missing viner sparks concern online

Alex Ramos, a social media star known for his Vine account, vanished on Sunday, May 14, after leaving his business at Flat Shoals Parkway, Dekalb. Family and friends grew concerned after the missing viners wallet and cell phone were found at his business, after his disappearance.

Immediately after Ramos’ disappearance, the DeKalb County Police launched a county-wide search for the missing person, who was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the Chevron gas station a block away on his grey moped scooter. In the days that followed police expanded their search efforts to neighboring counties. Several community organizations, including the local chapter of the NAACP, also joined the search efforts for the 24-year-old missing person.

While police combed the neighborhood, Ramos’ concerned family launched a social media campaign to raise awareness and urged people to come forward with any information that would lead to his whereabouts.

Nearly three days after his disappearance, a Facebook post from a friend of the missing person confirmed that Alex Ramos was found alive. The post read:

“Alex Ramos has been found but he is needing a lot of healing and prayers his way.”

Ramos’ disappearance sparked concerns in the Georgia community, who had come to know the talented musician through his Vine account.

During their search police went door-to-door in the neighborhood, where Ramos was last seen. They also enlisted K-9 units, drones, and helicopters, to comb through the area.

Following an extensive search, Ramos was found alive on Wednesday. However, the circumstances behind his disappearance remain unclear.

In a similar incident, Zoey Whistler, a 24-year-old Folsom woman, who was reported missing by concerned family members on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, was found alive a day later.

All about Alex Ramos - singer, musician and track producer known for his Vine account

Alex Ramos, a 24-year-old Georgia native and a talented musician, gained popularity after he began uploading his music on his Vine account, which earned over 1 million followers.

As a teen, Ramos, described as a promising singer, musician, and track producer, reportedly began creating and recording electronic music in 2014. In a short period, Ramos amassed a loyal fanbase which catapulted his status to a popular social media star.

Per a Famous Birthday profile, while growing up, Ramos reportedly aspired to be a veterinarian but soon found his passion in creating music. Ramos, who fostered hopes of forming a ‘heavy metal’ band when he was thirteen, reportedly began creating Vine content in his spare time.

However, he became completely invested after amassing millions of followers in a short time. Ramos then began publishing content on his self-titled YouTube channel, which has some 90,000 subscribers.

