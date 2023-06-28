Where was James Wilkins last seen? Search for missing Michigan father intensifies as police consider foul play in the case

James Wilkins, a 27-year-old from Mount Vernon, Michigan, has reportedly been missing for weeks since he was last seen on June 8, 2023, at his Regency Club Apartment in the city of Warren. Nearly three weeks after the disappearance, concerns mounted for the missing Michigan father after Warren police said they were considering foul play in the case.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told CBS News that on the day of his disappearance, Wilkins had a text exchange with his girlfriend that abruptly ended at 11:22 a.m.

Police are now desperately trying to find the missing 27-year-old after they deemed the circumstances behind the disappearance suspicious. However, authorities did not immediately clarify the details citing the active investigation.

Family members express concern about James Wilkins's disappearance

Blk & Missing FDN @BAM_FI #JamesWilkins Warren, MI: 27 y/o James Wilkins was last seen on Hayes & 10mi/696 area on June 8th wearing a white t shirt, grey shorts & black Timberland boots or slide on sandals. #HelpUsFindUs Warren, MI: 27 y/o James Wilkins was last seen on Hayes & 10mi/696 area on June 8th wearing a white t shirt, grey shorts & black Timberland boots or slide on sandals. #HelpUsFindUs #JamesWilkins https://t.co/RlmmIfgULS

As police continue their search for the missing person, the family of James Wilkins is looking for information on the case. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said that the family is terribly concerned after he failed to show up at his daughter’s kindergarten graduation.

"The family is very concerned, and it's very disturbing to them that he just all of a sudden is missing. He has not communicated. Nobody has communicated as far as providing information. We know there's someone out there."

Wilkins’s father, Reggie Edwards, told 14 News on Tuesday, June 27, that he last saw his son when he visited them for Mother’s Day. He revealed he last spoke to his son on the day of his disappearance on June 8.

Wilkins' cousin, Anne Lynn, found the silence alarming as the missing father was a dedicated parent to his children Lynn said that Wilkins, who is always present for big moments in his kids' lives, would never have missed his daughter’s kindergarten graduation. She said:

"The best father. He loved his children. He was very active in their lives. He wanted to be there for every milestone. Every graduation. He just missed Father's Day, and I'm sure it was one of the hardest days in life for his children because they are used to having James there with them."

Police looking for a car in connection to James Wilkins's disappearance

Meanwhile, James Wilkins’s father, Reggie Edwards, revealed that police have made a car identified as a tan 1999 Mercury Sable with the license plate number EPR6700, the cornerstone of their investigation. Edwards said that investigators are presently looking for the car they say was involved in Wilkins's disappearance.

Commissioner Dwyer is pleading for the public's help to help locate the missing father. In a statement to CBS News, he said:

"We're asking the public to give us any information they have as far as his whereabouts. They can remain anonymous, and any information they provide will be confidential."

Dwyer said anyone with information on Wilkins' disappearance to call Warren police at 586- 574-4803.

