What happened to Victor Rodriguez? Body of missing high school student found in New Jersey lake

After a 17-hour search, the body of Victor Rodriguez 18-year-old senior at Pitman High School who went missing while swimming in a South Jersey lake Sunday night was recovered from the water, Officials said in a statement.

Authorities, calling the incident a tragic accident, said that on Sunday, June 11, Victor Rodriguez was reportedly trying to swim across the lake while participating in a scavenger hunt when he lost control and became submerged in the water. Authorities revealed that there were two other students at the lake, who tried to rescue the teen. However, they returned to the shore after they found themselves flailing in the deep water, unable to find Rodriguez.

The students reportedly alerted authorities, who arrived at the scene around 8.45 pm on Sunday. After a 17-hour search, the body of a missing teen was recovered from Alcyon Lake on Monday, June 12.

Victor Rodriguez GoFundMe raises more than $40,000 in the wake of his drowning

As the community mourns the loss of Victor Rodriguez, a star athlete on the Pitman High School wrestling team, a GoFundMe launched in the wake of his passing has raised over $40,000, surpassing its initial goal of $11,000.

The fundraiser, started by a family member, said that the teen was enrolled in Deptford High for the first three years of schooling and had started at Pitman High School for his senior year.

In seven hours, the fundraiser has amassed donations from hundreds of people who expressed their sympathies on the tragic loss. The Page read:

“We know it is short notice, but we are asking you to please find it in your hearts to help our family raise money to give him the best funeral possible. For those of you who know Victor, he deserves only the best. In this hard time, we ask you to show him the same love he offered everyone else.”

The community mourns the loss of Pitman High School senior

Shortly after Victor Rodriguez was found dead in the New Jersey Lake, Pitman Mayor Michael Razze issued a statement condoling the devastating loss suffered by the family. He said:

"It is with great sadness that after just over 17 hours of tedious and demanding work by many first responders, Victor has recovered. The mutual love and support of our community will help to carry us through this difficult time. On behalf of the entire borough, our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fellow students, and the PHS Class of 2023."

The Pittman School District also released a statement extending their condolence to the teen’s family and friends.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. Earlier today, we learned that Victor Rodriguez, a senior at Pitman High School, passed away after a recent drowning incident. On behalf of the board of education, administration, and staff, we offer our sincerest condolences to Victor’s family and friends.”

On the School’s social media account, officials announced that testing scheduled for Monday was cancelled and offered a counsellor to render emotional support for students.

