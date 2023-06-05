Where was Colby Richards Found? Missing father located a week after vanishing from Texas home

Colby Richards, a Texas father of two young children, was reported missing by his wife on May 26 after walking out of his home near Houston leaving behind his phone and wallet two days earlier on May 24. Shortly after, his disappearance kicked off a nationwide search.

Nearly a week after Colby Richards vanished into thin air, in a statement cited by the Daily Beast, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department announced the missing 31-year-old was found alive. Authorities said that Richards was found on Thursday, June 1, in The Woodlands, walking in the area of Research Forest and Kuykendahl, near an intersection surrounded by golf courses, and shopping centers.

Rose @901Lulu Colby Richards (31) has been missing from Spring, Texas since May 26th. He went for a walk from his home early in the morning and vanished. His water bottle was found upright on the path he frequents regularly and his cell phone was left at home. Please share. #MissingPerson Colby Richards (31) has been missing from Spring, Texas since May 26th. He went for a walk from his home early in the morning and vanished. His water bottle was found upright on the path he frequents regularly and his cell phone was left at home. Please share. #MissingPerson https://t.co/ZhPQ0ux0ge

Authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. However, authorities said that, in due time, investigators will question Richards, who is currently in the care of mental health professionals. In a statement, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department said:

“Mr Richards is being evaluated by MCHD medics and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Unit. Detectives will eventually speak with Colby Richards about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance; however, it will be some time before he is interviewed.”

Family 'overjoyed' after missing Texas father Colby Richards found alive

Shortly after Colby Richards was found, his family, in a Facebook post, celebrated the news of the missing Texas father being located alive and safe three miles from his Houston home. His family, in a Friday afternoon Facebook post, wrote:

“Hallelujah and praise the Lord!!! Colby has been found alive! We don’t have details yet, but we are overjoyed at the positive outcome. We will share what we can when we can.”

While the family did not comment on the circumstances leading up to his disappearance, a post on the “Help Us Find Colby Richards'' Facebook page, which is run by Richards’ family, said he is presently recovering in the hospital. The post also thanked the law enforcement and community volunteers who aided in the search for the missing father of two. They said:

“He is in good hands with the medical team and we are hoping for a full recovery. We cannot thank everyone enough for the efforts searching for him as well as the Sheriff's department, MoCoSAR, GulfSAR, and each and every person who showed up to search for him whether in person or online.”

Colby Richards appeared tired at work before his disappearance

While the details behind Colby Richards's disappearance are shrouded in mystery, family members alluded that in the days leading up to the incident, Richards, who works at an engineering firm, had appeared fatigued at work.

Rose @901Lulu #Texas Here is a post from the family of Colby Richards. Looks like he is recovering in the hospital for now. Hopefully he will be okay. I really do not know what happened out there. #FOUND Here is a post from the family of Colby Richards. Looks like he is recovering in the hospital for now. Hopefully he will be okay. I really do not know what happened out there. #FOUND #Texas https://t.co/W6NCa9cz7d

Richards' cousin, Allison Fox, told Fox News that the coworkers had seen the father of two zoning out in front of his computer multiple times in the days leading up to his disappearance.

“I talked to a couple of his friends, and I talked to his supervisor, and they basically said he seemed tired. Granted, he’s got small kids at home. Sleep is usually pretty precious when you have little ones at home. That’s probably all it was.”

As authorities continue to investigate the case, they thanked the community for their help in locating the 31-year-old father.

