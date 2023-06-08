What happened to Rena Baker? Missing Chicago woman’s car reportedly found with a body inside

Rena Baker, a mother of three who works at a dental office near 51st and Pulaski in Archer Heights, Chicago, was reported missing by family members after she failed to pick her son up from school and missed her daughter's graduation earlier this month.

Baker, 39, who had been missing for nearly a week, was reportedly last seen on May 31 leaving her friend’s home at 76th and King Drive in Chatham in a maroon Hyundai Sonata. Rena’s brother, Andre Baker, told Fox News that shortly before his sister disappeared, she was captured on surveillance footage leaving her friend’s home. Rena’s brother noted that before vanishing she left her cell phone at home.

On Tuesday, June 6, a Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker found a car matching the missing woman’s vehicle’s description in an alley off 94th Street. Per ABC News, a body was also found inside the vehicle. While authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the body found in the car, Rena’s family, in a statement to Fox News, confirmed her death on Wednesday, June 7. They said:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that our beloved Rena has passed away. Rena was a beautiful, warm, loving individual who touched everyone she interacted with. Her absence leaves an incredible void in the lives of her children, as well as our family and friends."

Details behind Rena Baker’s disappearance explored

jazzyfae @jazzyfae601 MISSING PERSON: CHICAGO

Rena Baker

5"3

130 lbs

Drives a 2004 Hyundai Sonata (Burgundy)

Wearing ripped blue jeans

Black T-Shirt

Gym Shoes

Hair may be in a pony tail

Last seen Wednesday evening near the 7600 block of King Drive in Chicago. MISSING PERSON: CHICAGORena Baker5"3130 lbsDrives a 2004 Hyundai Sonata (Burgundy)Wearing ripped blue jeansBlack T-ShirtGym ShoesHair may be in a pony tailLast seen Wednesday evening near the 7600 block of King Drive in Chicago. https://t.co/rl47fZ3eUP

Briefly detailing the circumstances around Rena Baker’s disappearance, her brother Andre Parker said that the family reported her missing after she failed to pick her son up on Thursday, June 1. Their concerns were reportedly exacerbated after she failed to turn up for her daughter’s graduation on June 5. Andre Baker noted that missing milestones of her children’s lives were out of character for his sister. In a statement to ABC News, Andre Parker said:

"She was happy. She was planning parties. Everyone loves her because she always makes sure that someone else and their well-being is put before her own."

Rena’s brother further noted that on the night of the disappearance, her car was tracked driving erratically in a direction away from home, leading them to believe that someone else was driving the vehicle.

"Doesn't make any sense because she lives due south from where she was at and east, so she went west to go south to go east. Doesn't make any sense, so we don't believe that was her driving the car."

Andre also bemoaned Rena Baker’s absence during her daughter’s graduation and said:

"She graduated [on Monday]. This was supposed to be a celebratory day and the poor baby didn’t have her mom there."

While family members confirmed Rena Baker’s death, authorities have yet to identify the remains found inside the vehicle.

