 "That Leo/Cancer cusp": Internet targets Carlee Russell zodiac sign as her birthday comes under scrutiny in wake of missing fiasco 

The internet’s fascination over Carlee Russell’s case does not appear to be winding down soon as netizens began to target the 25-year-old Alabama woman’s zodiac sign to dissect the events surrounding her alleged disappearance.

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old Alabama woman, went missing for 48 hours after calling 911 to report a toddler walking alone on the side of the highway on July 13. As police launched a frantic search for the missing woman, who was believed to have been abducted, Carlee showed up at her parent’s home seemingly unharmed beside a cut on her lip on Saturday, July 15.

Shortly after turning up at her parent's house, Carlee told police that she was snatched by a white male while trying to check on the toddler wandering along I-459. In the ensuing days, police found multiple inconsistencies in her story. After reviewing evidence, including surveillance footage and a suspicious Google search, police have now determined Carlee was not a victim of abduction, leading people to believe that she had orchestrated her disappearance.

Netizens dissect Carlee Russell's zodiac sign as police say they were unable to verify abduction claims

In the wake of police divulging new details that negated Carlee Russell's abduction theory, netizens, trying to wrap their heads around the alleged deception, have taken to hypothesizing the reason behind the hoax. In doing so, they have now dragged Carlee Russell's zodiac sign into the discourse.

It appears there’s a war brewing among netizens, who are trying to determine if Carlee, who was born on July 22, is a Leo or a Cancer. While the internet failed to come to a consensus on Russell’s zodiac sign, they were united in their belief that both, Cancer and Leo, were prone to deception.

Your Fave @PartitionBeat carlee russell being a leo is not lost on me

🛸 @nyfrmupt carlee definitely a Libra or a Leo the way she lied 🫤

While some claimed that she falls under the Cancer category, others doggedly maintained Carlee was a Leo. A Twitter user went so far as to Google search the Zodiac sign and established that she falls under "That Leo/Cancer cusp."

Hundun✨ @HoneyGuwop Y’all did all that about the Carlee girl being a cancer and she’s a whole Leo. Y’all gotta give up the cancer hate. It’s very unbecoming…

💄Ayè•jäH🎨 @AsiaMeiya Carlee Russell being a Cancer makes so much sense because all they do is lie and play victim 🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

elexi 🩵 @emflexi she making us look bad @bandupla_ carlee a cancer?she making us look bad

As the amusing debate between Cancer and Leo raged on Capricorn and pieces also entered the chat.

🦋 @t_sadiity the way Carlee lied she gotta be a Capricorn .

Theé Don Diva🧚🏽‍♀️ @Dv15dV0 @t_sadiity Capricorns are too busy working and being mean to lie, gotta be an attention seeking sign like Cancer or Pisces 🤔

A user, in particular, pointed out the similarity between Carlee and Jussie Smolett's Zodiac Sign (Cancer), as the latter was convicted of orchestrating a hate crime.

7 @TheSevndeep Carlee a damn cancer. Just like Jussie. Makes a lot of sense.

While some appeared interested in exploring her Zodiac sign, others were rightfully concerned about the negative impact Carlee’s alleged deception might have on legitimate cases of the disappearances of Black girls and women.

TERESA @fedupbrowngirl pic.twitter.com/yTurVbjtFc Let’s stop giving Carlee Russell attention and instead let’s give the thousands of black women & children missing the same coverage Carlee got. #SAYHERNAME

The absurdity of the star sign debate wasn’t lost on many who pointed out the futility of the exploration.

Zola Paw⚜️ @NOTKoolKerm_ Y’all done turned that Carlee story into a zodiac war lol

get deodorant with aluminum ✨ @jasminecharice_ I love y’all but y’all equating what Carlee did to her zodiac sign is SENDING me

DOMINIQUE❤️|NM5|B7| @pinksatrend03 Here y'all go bringing up zodiac sign in that Carlee girl sh!t her zodiac sign ain't got sh!t to do with any of this

pradarchivee @pradarchiveee @t_sadiity What zodiac signs gotta do with any of this

Sejla @Carlee_qmyq I hope there's a day when Cancer is just a Zodiac Sign

It should be noted that while Carlee Russell was tried and seemingly found guilty in the court of public opinion, police have yet to make an arrest in the case. So far, police have only said that Russell’s account does not align with the evidence that they have uncovered. Hoover police are currently waiting to interview Russell regarding recent findings.

Meanwhile, Russell’s parents remained resolute in their belief that she was indeed abducted.