 "That Leo/Cancer cusp": Internet targets Carlee Russell zodiac sign as her birthday comes under scrutiny in wake of missing fiasco 

The internet’s fascination over Carlee Russell’s case does not appear to be winding down soon as netizens began to target the 25-year-old Alabama woman’s zodiac sign to dissect the events surrounding her alleged disappearance.
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old Alabama woman, went missing for 48 hours after calling 911 to report a toddler walking alone on the side of the highway on July 13. As police launched a frantic search for the missing woman, who was believed to have been abducted, Carlee showed up at her parent’s home seemingly unharmed beside a cut on her lip on Saturday, July 15.
Shortly after turning up at her parent's house, Carlee told police that she was snatched by a white male while trying to check on the toddler wandering along I-459. In the ensuing days, police found multiple inconsistencies in her story. After reviewing evidence, including surveillance footage and a suspicious Google search, police have now determined Carlee was not a victim of abduction, leading people to believe that she had orchestrated her disappearance.
Netizens dissect Carlee Russell's zodiac sign as police say they were unable to verify abduction claims
In the wake of police divulging new details that negated Carlee Russell's abduction theory, netizens, trying to wrap their heads around the alleged deception, have taken to hypothesizing the reason behind the hoax. In doing so, they have now dragged Carlee Russell's zodiac sign into the discourse.
It appears there’s a war brewing among netizens, who are trying to determine if Carlee, who was born on July 22, is a Leo or a Cancer. While the internet failed to come to a consensus on Russell’s zodiac sign, they were united in their belief that both, Cancer and Leo, were prone to deception.
While some claimed that she falls under the Cancer category, others doggedly maintained Carlee was a Leo. A Twitter user went so far as to Google search the Zodiac sign and established that she falls under "That Leo/Cancer cusp."
As the amusing debate between Cancer and Leo raged on Capricorn and pieces also entered the chat.
A user, in particular, pointed out the similarity between Carlee and Jussie Smolett's Zodiac Sign (Cancer), as the latter was convicted of orchestrating a hate crime.
While some appeared interested in exploring her Zodiac sign, others were rightfully concerned about the negative impact Carlee’s alleged deception might have on legitimate cases of the disappearances of Black girls and women.
The absurdity of the star sign debate wasn’t lost on many who pointed out the futility of the exploration.
It should be noted that while Carlee Russell was tried and seemingly found guilty in the court of public opinion, police have yet to make an arrest in the case. So far, police have only said that Russell’s account does not align with the evidence that they have uncovered. Hoover police are currently waiting to interview Russell regarding recent findings.
Meanwhile, Russell’s parents remained resolute in their belief that she was indeed abducted.