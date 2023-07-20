 Do you have to pay for an Amber alert? Carlee Russell Google history sparks online ridicule 

The strange case of Carlee Russell's disappearance has piqued the nation's interest, as evinced by netizens, who took to social media to dissect the new details shared by the Hoover Police Department. The incriminating details that also included Russel’s Google search history have sparked online ridicule.

The latest revelations pertaining to the case of Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old Alabama woman who went missing for 48 hours last week after calling 911 to report a toddler walking alone on the side of the highway, negated her initial statements of supposed abduction.

Police said that they have not found any evidence to back up the claim of a toddler wandering along I-459, where the nursing student mysteriously vanished after she called 911 on July 13. In addition, police maintained Carlee Russell’s search history prior to her disappearance was suspicious as she had googled terms that seemingly indicate her story was fabricated.

Carlee Russell’s Google search history has become fodder for online derision as she was caught researching multiple seemingly suspicious terms, that included, “Do you have to pay for an Amber alert?”

Authorities also said that Carlee Russell stole multiple items including toilet paper from her workplace on the night she disappeared.

Netizens mock Carlee Russell's search history in the days leading up to her disappearance

Searches Carlee Russell did on her phone in the days/hours leading up to her disappearance:"Do you have to pay for amber alerts""How to take money from a register""Birmingham bus station""One way ticket Birmingham to Nashville""The movie Taken""maximum age for…

Days after Carlee Russel mysteriously vanished before reappearing at her parent's home on Saturday, July 15, the Hoover police chief detailed a slew of evidence that indicated the 25-year-old might have orchestrated her disappearance.

In a press conference on Wednesday, July 19 police revealed that in the days leading up to her disappearance Russel googled the following terms:

“How to take money from a register without being caught,” “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?,” “Birmingham Bus station, “ “one-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville,” and “the maximum age of an Amber Alert.”

KC10IB @theKC10ib Trying not to google search "Do you have to pay for an amber alert?" But I really want to know #CarleeRussell

In the wake of revelations, netizens took to Twitter to mock what they deemed was a ludicrous search history for terms such as “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?,” and “the maximum age of an Amber Alert.” A Twitter user said commented:

"Trying not to google search "Do you have to pay for an amber alert?" But I really want to know #CarleeRussell"

The answer is no. You don't have to pay for an amber alert. Amber alerts are issued by the police for missing children, who are believed to be endangered. Adult women do not qualify.

#CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/PrjSg66OvP girl you shoulda worried about wiping your google search history more than grabbing those cheez-it’s

may ꨄ❦ @onelovemaay carlee russell has a whole degree and didn’t even bother to use her knowledge to erase her google search. just left all the clues sitting in her phone..lol book smart but def not street smart

Several others also derided Russell’s priorities as police revealed that she dropped by Target to pick up snacks before she disappeared. Netizens pointed out that she should have deleted her search history before picking up sustenance for the alleged abduction.

"Tawana Brawley" There is one more google search that Carlee Russell should have done that might have saved us all this fuss over her:"Tawana Brawley" twitter.com/notcapnamerica…

Several others pointed out the sheer folly of googling a crime before committing it.

KingdomLady💪🏿 @EboneyIsFit im so mad shorty lied about this! If you’re going to do a crime, why google search that crimeim so mad shorty lied about this! #CarleeRussell

Just why?



And who hasn’t watched enough crime documentaries and shows to know your “Google” search and phone records will be one of the first to be retrieved? 🤦🏼‍♀️



How could you when it’s already hard to get attention on missing minorities? Really, #CarleeRussell ? 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄Just why?And who hasn’t watched enough crime documentaries and shows to know your “Google” search and phone records will be one of the first to be retrieved? 🤦🏼‍♀️How could you when it’s already hard to get attention on missing minorities?

〄 @mixxonaxx carlee Russell doesn't know how to use DuckDuckGo instead of Google Search pic.twitter.com/aCDMcUtkre

As netizens continued to have a field day with Carlee Russell's search history, her family remained resolute in their belief that she was abducted. However, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said that they have not found evidence that corroborated the involvement of an abductor, noting they do not believe the community is in any threat.

It should be noted that police who are waiting to interview Carlee Russell have not charged her with any crime. However, they did note that the evidence does not align with Russell's assertions in the case.