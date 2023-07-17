 "Starting to sound like that Sherri Papini lady": Carlee Russell faked abduction conspiracy sparks raging debate online 

In a seemingly bizarre incident, Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman who sparked a statewide search after disappearing from an Alabama highway on Thursday, July 14, returned home safe two days later on Saturday night.

Russell’s disappearance terrorized the Hoover Alabama community as the missing woman was believed to have been abducted. Shortly before she went missing, Russell told a 911 dispatcher that she saw a toddler walking alone on the side of Interstate 459 South. Police who converged on the area after the 911 call found Russell's car abandoned on the side of the road.

Miss Carlee Russell was abducted on 7/13/23 off of Interstate 459 South, mile marker 11, Exit 10 around the vicinity of Hoover High School area around 9:30pm-10:00pm in Hoover,… LET’S SEE IF THE MEDIA GIVES THIS THE ATTENTION THEY GAVE 5 WHITE MISSING BILLIONAIRES IN A SUBMARINEMiss Carlee Russell was abducted on 7/13/23 off of Interstate 459 South, mile marker 11, Exit 10 around the vicinity of Hoover High School area around 9:30pm-10:00pm in Hoover,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As abduction theories began to run rampant, Hoover police launched an intensive search for the missing woman, who returned home unharmed on Saturday, July 15. Police reportedly called off the search after they received a call around 10:45 p.m. stating the 25-year-old had returned home on foot. However, the circumstances behind her disappearance remained unclear.

The case, which garnered national attention, has now sparked raging debate online surrounding her vanishing act. Netizens opined that Russell orchestrated her abduction and referenced the Sherri Papini case, where a mother of two from Northern California turned up on the side of a highway three weeks after faking her disappearance last year. A user commented:

Dric.✨ @Sedrica_Monae This Carlee Russell thing starting to sound like that Sherri Papini lady who faked her kidnapping 🥴

Netizens react as Carlee Russell returns home safe after a concerning 911 call

Carlee Russell was reported missing on Thursday, July 15, after vanishing from an Alabama highway. Shortly before she disappeared, Russell called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. and said that she was concerned about a child walking along Interstate 459 South. Officers who turned up at the scene immediately after receiving the concerning call found Russell’s vehicle and some of her belongings – including her wig, phone and purse abandoned on the side of the road.

Family members said that Hoover was on her way home when she spotted the alleged unattended toddler and stopped to check on the child before disappearing without a trace. The disappearance sparked a 48-hour search which was called off after Russell returned home on foot on Saturday.

While officials are reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance netizens were quick to jump to conclusions speculating that the case was an elaborate hoax concocted by the missing girl.

T I N A @TinaBena__ I hope this Carlee story is not another Jussie Smollett situation.

Brandon Pipkin @pipkin_brandon If Carlee Russell pulled a Jussie Smollett which from early indications seems that way. This would not be a good look going forward for the black community.

While some compared Carlee Russell to Sherri Papini, who faked her abduction last year, others equated the case to that of actor Jussie Smollett who staged a hate crime for attention.

“If Carlee Russell pulled a Jussie Smollett which from early indications seems that way. This would not be a good look going forward for the black community.”

JusticeForTyreNichols @TheOriginalJo_1 Silence from the police speaks volumes. I will respect their investigation and just sit back and wait. We're hours in since she showed up at her house. No press conference, no suspect details, no update on a toddler, no sketches. #CarleeRussell

However, many came to Carlee Russell’s defense, pointing out that the case was still under investigation. Several netizens slammed the conspiracy theories circulating online as police have yet to disclose details regarding the case. A user said:

"There’s a lot of folks pushing conspiracy theories about #CarleeRussell and I’m trying to figure out what you’re trying to get at and why does it matter? This young lady was found safe and is with her family. Can social media move past these stupid conspiracy theories for once?"

Netizens called out the slanderous allegations levelled against the missing woman without concrete proof to back up their claims.

Boobs McGee @TheLaLaMarie I blame women like Sherri Papini for people claiming Carlee Russell's abduction was a hoax.

The Melanista 🔥💫 @FunkyHairChic @AuthorRandallB This can't be the same Twitter fervently praying for her safety and then questioning the validity of the story when she's found alive. Boy, she went from victim to villain overnight!

While the debate around Carlee Rusell's disappearance gained momentum, Hoover Police said they have obtained traffic camera footage, which is being analyzed by investigators.

"The footage is still being analyzed as part of the investigation in conjunction with the 911 call to accurately determine the time frame.”

Carlee Russell, who turned up at her home on Saturday, was reportedly transferred to UAB Hospital for evaluation.