Where was Carlee Russell last seen? Search underway for missing Hoover girl who disappeared after frantic 911 call

On Thursday, July 13, 25-year-old Carlee Russell went missing shortly after she made a 911 call informing dispatchers that a toddler was walking alone on the interstate. Witnesses last saw her on I-459 before she made the call. According to CNN, by the time officers arrived at the scene, they could find no sign of Russell. Police also received no further reports of the missing toddler.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a missing persons investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

Chelsea Sims @UmEarth2Chelsea SHARE HER FACE & SAY HER NAME.



Carlee Russell was abducted on I-459 in Hoover, Alabama after telling family members she was stopping to check on a toddler she saw on the side of the interstate.



Her phone, smart watch, and the wig she was wearing were left at the scene.

In a Facebook Post, the Hoover Police Department described Carlee Russell as 5 feet 4 inches tall with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes. A reward of $25,000 has been offered for any information leading to her discovery.

Carlee Russell's car and cell phone have been discovered by authorities

As reported by Rocket City Now, Carlee Russell made the initial call to 911 dispatchers at approximately 9 pm on Thursday. She informed the 911 dispatcher that a child was walking on the side of I-459. She made another call to her brother's girlfriend, reportedly saying the same thing.

Authorities could not see Russell when they arrived at the scene. Responding officers said they found her car and cell phone but nothing else. Lt. Daniel Lowe of the Hoover police department stated that Russell's family member said that the phone line remained open, but Russell stopped answering for unknown reasons.

In a press release, Lowe said that witnesses should come forward with any details. Upon questioning civilians who were in the area, officers discovered that there had been a gray vehicle at the scene and that someone had seen a man standing behind Russell's car. However, officials do not know whether this is directly tied to the criminal investigation.

According to Carlee Russell's mother, Talitha Russell, the missing woman sounded panicked over the call.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you Ok?' She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream.’’ “From there, all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate,” Talitha Russell said.

Carlee Russell's family has expressed their intention to continue pursuing the search. Authorities said that an anonymous donor had offered a $20,000 reward for the missing person's safe return, while another $5,000 is being offered through crime stoppers.

Logan Adams @loganwadams sad sight. search parties in full force looking for carlee russell right before the hoover/bessemer exit.

“We are trusting God, we are staying positive, we are not allowing any negative thoughts to enter our minds,” she told WBRC. “So all that we are doing is trusting God, believe in God that our daughter will be brought home safely." Talitha Russell said.

The case currently remains in the early stages of investigation. While the circumstances surrounding the disappearance are extremely unusual, No suspects have been identified.