“We discovered two dead bodies”: Officials release 911 call linked to the murder of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods

A 911 call released by the Sheriff’s office in North Carolina uncovered new details linked to the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. The two teens were found fatally shot on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Orange County officials released the 911 call to CBS 17 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The call detailed the moment the caller found the bodies of the two teens.

The caller said that they had found two bodies at an access where a certain road ended. They added that the two bodies were just laying on the side of the road.

Devin Clark and Lyric Woods were found dead along a hiking trail in Orange County by men riding ATVs.

Devin Clark and Lyric Woods were reported missing by their families

According to their families, 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods attended two different high schools but were friends who spent time together outside of school.

Rose @901Lulu Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were reported to be friends. How they were both murdered will come out soon.



This is senseless and tragic. Their bodies were spotted on a trail cam yesterday.



Western Orange County, NC Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were reported to be friends. How they were both murdered will come out soon. This is senseless and tragic. Their bodies were spotted on a trail cam yesterday. Western Orange County, NC https://t.co/FQHqyqe6y2

Clark, a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, was last seen by his family at 11 pm on Friday at his home. He was reported missing on Sunday. Woods, who was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, was also last seen on the same day at the home she shared with her stepfather. Woods' family too filed a missing persons report on Sunday.

According to CBS 17, police were led to Woods and Clark's dead bodies at around 3 pm on Sunday. The callers said that they were putting out deer corn when they found the bodies and after calling the police, they went back to the spot and showed them the bodies.

Although a 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the deaths of the two teenagers on September 20, the suspect's identity wasn't disclosed by the authorities. Authorities did say that the suspect was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Rose @901Lulu Investigators have announced a suspect in the double homicide of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.



Court officials have filed a juvenile petition against a 17 year old who will be charged with two counts of murder. A name has not yet been released. Investigators have announced a suspect in the double homicide of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. Court officials have filed a juvenile petition against a 17 year old who will be charged with two counts of murder. A name has not yet been released. https://t.co/vdhRAEqNgE

In North Carolina, suspects under the age of 18 cannot be tried in the adult criminal justice system. To circumvent the law established in December 2019, a juvenile petition was filed against the 17-year-old suspect to have him tried as an adult.

In a press release on Tuesday, the sheriffs addressed the charges leveled against the suspect and said:

“ If there is a notice of indictment or the court finds probable cause for a Class A-G felony committed by a 16- or 17-year-old, a district court judge shall transfer the case to superior court. First-degree murder is a Class A felony.”

The families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods will host a memorial service on Saturday

The families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods will host a memorial service on Saturday, September 24. In an obituary, Woods' family said that they will host a memorial service at Crosslink Community Church in Mebane.

The obituary said:

"Lyric was a beautiful soul on the inside and out. She is loved more than anyone will ever know. She never met a stranger and was loved by everyone."

Sloan Rachmuth #JusticeforMalkiRoth @SloanRachmuth Devin Clark was an exceptional junior at Eastern Alamance High. He was murdered this weekend. Please, please help Devin's grieving family cover the cost of his burial. gofundme.com/f/devin-clark-… Devin Clark was an exceptional junior at Eastern Alamance High. He was murdered this weekend. Please, please help Devin's grieving family cover the cost of his burial. gofundme.com/f/devin-clark-… https://t.co/xF9hCQCw0K

In a Facebook Live, Clark’s mother stated that they will also host a memorial service for their son on Saturday. A GoFundMe was set up by Clark’s family asking for donations to help with the funeral costs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far