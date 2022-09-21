What happened to Devin Clark and Lyric Woods? Family launches GoFundMe as a suspect is arrested over killing of North Carolina teens

A suspect was arrested for the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods, two North Carolina high school students who were found dead on Sunday, September 18, reports said.

According to Multiple reports, authorities stated that Devin Clark and Lyric Woods went missing over the weekend and were found fatally shot on Sunday afternoon along a hiking trail in Orange County by men riding ATVs in the area.

Lyric Woods, 14, was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, Orange County Schools said in a statement, ABC reported.

The school in a statement said:

"Our hearts are with all of Lyric’s family and everyone who knew her."

The Alamance-Burlington School System described Clark,18, as a kindhearted and well-liked individual by all his classmates. The school added that Clark was a former footballer and a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane.

Alamance-Burlington School System @ABSSPublic ABSS Alert: Our hearts are heavy this morning as we have learned about the death of one of our Eastern Alamance High School students. Counselors will be on hand today to assist students and staff. We send our condolences to the student’s family and friends at this time. ABSS Alert: Our hearts are heavy this morning as we have learned about the death of one of our Eastern Alamance High School students. Counselors will be on hand today to assist students and staff. We send our condolences to the student’s family and friends at this time.

On Tuesday, September 20, Devin Clark’s family set up a GoFundMe seeking donations to cover the funeral costs.

Devin Clark and Lyric Woods were reportedly friends and went to two different high schools in the area

Rose @901Lulu Investigators have announced a suspect in the double homicide of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.



Court officials have filed a juvenile petition against a 17 year old who will be charged with two counts of murder. A name has not yet been released. Investigators have announced a suspect in the double homicide of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. Court officials have filed a juvenile petition against a 17 year old who will be charged with two counts of murder. A name has not yet been released. https://t.co/vdhRAEqNgE

According to officials, family members of Woods reported her missing on Sunday afternoon, while Clark’s family grew concerned over his whereabouts and contacted the Mebane Police Department. They described the two teenagers as friends.

Woods was last seen alive at around 11 pm on Friday, September 16, at the home she shared with her stepfather, the New York Post reported.

She was then found dead with Clark on Sunday afternoon along a hiking trail in Orange County.

The motive behind the murder is still unknown. Authorities said that they have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection to the deaths of the teenagers. The identity of the suspect is yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

The suspect was announced by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, September 20.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood made the following statement:

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case. We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

According to multiple reports, the suspect will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Devin Clark’s GoFundMe page has raised over $20,000, exceeding the cited amount to cover funeral costs

The GoFundMe page set up by Clark’s Aunt on Tuesday has raised over $20,000 and donations are still pouring in from people. Over 500 people have donated to the cause so far.

The page stated:

“We are absolutely devastated by Devin Clark's passing and struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the service.”

The teenager's family visited the site where their bodies were discovered on Monday, September 19, ABC reported.

According to the outlet, Woods’ parents left flowers and a cross at the scene. Clark’s mother, Tiffany Concepcion, expressed outrage over the devastating loss of her son.

In a statement, she said:

“I want to get justice and I don’t care where I have to go, what I have to do, who I’ve got to talk to, I’m going to keep going and keep doing it.”

The 17-year-old arrested for the murders will be tried as a juvenile due to a state law that mentions individuals under the age of 18 who commit a crime will not be prosecuted as adults. However, the Sheriff’s office has filed a petition against the suspect to have him tried as an adult, NBC news reported.

