Pieper Lewis GoFundMe raises over $300,000 as the teen is ordered to pay restitution for killing alleged abuser

In less than 48 hours after Pieper Lewis was sentenced to five years of probation, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to help the 17-year-old Iowa teen pay $150,000 in restitution fees. As of September 14, Wednesday, the crowdfunding page had raised over $300,000, an amount greater than the restitution cap set by the judge for killing the man who repeatedly abused her.

According to Iowa law, the person responsible for the death of another is liable to pay the victim's estate a minimum restitution amount of $150,000.

Oliver 🐇🐈‍⬛ @Ollie_XVX



Gofundme below Today a girl who was a 15 year old victim of sex trafficking who killed her rapist was ordered by the court to pay her rapists family 150,000 dollars. She was spared any further prison time, but this restitution will be a huge obstacle for now 17 Pieper Lewis.Gofundme below Today a girl who was a 15 year old victim of sex trafficking who killed her rapist was ordered by the court to pay her rapists family 150,000 dollars. She was spared any further prison time, but this restitution will be a huge obstacle for now 17 Pieper Lewis. Gofundme below 👇

According to multiple reports, Pieper Lewis, who fell prey to human trafficking at 15, killed 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, who she said had drugged and assaulted her in 2020. Lewis was then charged with first-degree murder.

Last year, the teen pleaded guilty to the charges, and a year later, on September 13, 2022, Polk County District Judge David M. Porter sentenced Lewis to five years of probation and a deferred judgement. The judgement stated that Lewis' criminal record will be expunged if she follows all the the terms of her probation.

Pieper Lewis' GoFundMe campaign raised funds from over 8000 people

Just Jale$ha @justjalesha



gofundme.com/f/vxgt7q let’s help her pay the disgusting restitution she’s owed to her rapists estate. Pieper shouldn’t have to give a man who abused her a penny. with love. with power. with hope. let’s #FreePieperLewis from this gut wrenching financial responsibility. let’s help her pay the disgusting restitution she’s owed to her rapists estate. Pieper shouldn’t have to give a man who abused her a penny. with love. with power. with hope. let’s #FreePieperLewis from this gut wrenching financial responsibility. gofundme.com/f/vxgt7q

As of early Thursday morning, more than 8000 people have contributed towards Pieper Lewis' GoFundMe campaign, which was set up by her former math teacher, Leland Schipper, to help Pieper rebuild her life.

According to a statement on Lewis’s GoFundMe page, the money will reportedly go towards paying her restitution fees, and the excess amount will help fund Lewis' college education. It will also help her financially prepare to start her own business. The money will also be contributed towards helping other victims of trafficking.

Part of the statement from the crowdfunding campaign stated:

“Piper wants to go to college, she wants to create art, and she wants to advocate for other girls who find themselves in situations like she endured. She does not deserve a massive debt looming over her, holding her back from pursuing her ambitions.”

Lewis reportedly got her GED while awaiting sentencing at the detention center. While Lewis' attorneys are trying to ascertain if the raised funds can be used to pay off restitution fees without violating the law, they remain confident that it is a great financial nest for the teen to help focus on future endeavors, the Des Moines Register reported.

Pieper Lewis traded in one abusive home for another when she ran away from her home

Pieper Lewis, aged fifteen, ran away from an abusive home and was taken in by a trafficker who sold her to Zachary Brooks in 2020. Brooks reportedly incapacitated Lewis by drugging her and then proceeded to assault the young victim at his apartment. When Lewis tried to escape, she was bought back at knifepoint and was forced to endure more abuse from her assaulter. Lewis reportedly stabbed Brooks 30 times while he was asleep.

zavian @somezshit imagine being trafficked at the age of 15 and killing the man (37) r*ping you just to go to jail and being told by the judge that you “made poor decisions” and “you left his kids without a father.” our justice system foul when it come to black people #PieperLewis imagine being trafficked at the age of 15 and killing the man (37) r*ping you just to go to jail and being told by the judge that you “made poor decisions” and “you left his kids without a father.” our justice system foul when it come to black people #PieperLewis

According to CBS News, many states in the U.S. grant criminal immunity to young victims of trafficking. However, the state of Iowa does not adhere to this law.

During the court hearing on Tuesday, Pieper Lewis reportedly made an impassioned statement to the judge which described in horrific detail the abuse she had to endure while she was being held captive by her abuser.

Lewis also expressed remorse for her actions. In a statement to the court, she said,

"As I grow and change as a young woman, I feel for the victim's family. I wish what happened never did. And I truly feel that way."

Lewis will stay at the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines while serving her five years probation, CBS News reported.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora