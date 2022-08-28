Andrew Tate claims human trafficking allegation was a result of swatting 

Following a series of bans from major social media platforms, internet sensation Andrew Tate recently appeared on Fox News to discuss all the allegations against him, including human trafficking and r*pe accusations.

The Post Millennial @TPostMillennial Tucker Carlson speaks with Andrew Tate following his blanket ban from social media. Tucker Carlson speaks with Andrew Tate following his blanket ban from social media. https://t.co/5Xd2yHUqNo

As per the former British-American kickboxer himself, the human trafficking allegations were simply the result of a swatting incident in Romania, which led to law enforcement raiding his home in Bucharest.

Swatting is a criminal act of registering a complaint under false pretenses to promote an armed response to the desired address. It is often, though not always, targeted toward popular online personalities such as streamers and social media influencers.

Andrew Tate denies allegations of human trafficking

2022 turned out to be a tumultuous year for four-time Kickboxing Champion Andrew Tate. From amassing a massive online following to getting banned from all major platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, the British-American has seen it all.

Although the cause of his suspension was majorly due to a violation of content policies, many pointed towards the ongoing investigation of human trafficking as the primary reason. As the controversy rapidly unfolds online, netizens have unearthed reports of him being raided on charges of human trafficking.

For context, earlier this year, Tate was accused of holding an American woman captive at his residence.

However, elaborating on the human trafficking case, Tate claimed it to be a false report made by a troll.

During his most recent appearance on Fox News (an American entertainment streaming service), the former TikTok star delved into the allegations against him.

Recalling some crucial details regarding the alleged swatting incident, Tate stated:

"I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It’s very popular with people who are large on the internet.....It’s where you call the police and you say somebody has a gun or there’s a hostage situation, and the SWAT team arrives. Somebody made a phone call to the American Embassy saying I was holding women at my house."

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he further added:

"....[Police] turned up, they investigated, they realized nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed […]. They said "okay you're not a suspect, but you're a witness to this," along with me, my brother, the housekeeper, the gardner, everybody within the premises was labeled a witness. We had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in and we were let go."

This isn't the first time the online personality has publicly denied allegations of human trafficking. Tate has also claimed in the past that the woman staying in his apartment was cheating on her boyfriend with his brother Tristan. In that regard, to save herself from getting caught, she allegedly claimed to be held hostage.

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate's recent interviews on Fox News

Rumble @rumblevideo “This is just the beginning of a mass exodus (to Rumble)” - Andrew Tate with Tucker Carlson “This is just the beginning of a mass exodus (to Rumble)” - Andrew Tate with Tucker Carlson https://t.co/xeAvs1XOru

As expected, the interview has been a great hit among viewers. Judging by the comments, while some seemed to be influenced by Tate's comments, most viewers slammed him for his controversial take on women:

During the same interview on Fox News, he also addressed multiple social media bans, highlighting that these cancelations have hit him "hard and fast."

