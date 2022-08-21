“10 to 20,000 death threats a day” - Andrew Tate responds to Facebook and Instagram ban

On August 19, 2022, controversial TikTok personality Andrew Tate received a ban hammer from Meta's Instagram and Facebook. His profiles on both platforms with millions of followers have been suspended for “violating its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals.”

Following the social media ban, Tate jumped on a Twitch stream with popular streamer Adin Ross to give his take on the matter. Listing why he has been a "positive force" on the internet, Andrew Tate even claimed that his content had stopped people from self-harm.

Tate also revealed that he has been receiving 10 to 20,000 death threats a day on Instagram. Regardless of how much he tried to report them, the platform allegedly didn't take any action.

"I would get 10 to 20,000 death threats a day via Instagram."

Andrew Tate seemed calm on Ross' livestream

Notorious for his controversial opinion on women and their role in society, Tate started the stream by berating Adin Ross for being lazy. After a while, the former returned to defend himself by saying that god has plans, and he believes that he will return to both platforms.

Adin Ross and his viewers' interest piqued greatly when Andrew Tate revealed getting 10-20k death threats daily.

Death threats are often made anonymously by one person or a group to kill another person or a group. It is often, although not always, targeted toward big personalities who are more entangled in controversies or online hate raids.

Surprisingly, Tate was relatively calm about the matter and said he trusts Instagram. He seemed to understand the intent behind the ban and did not call out Meta. Tate had a significant following on his social media handles, especially Instagram, raking in over 4.7 million followers. Elaborating on his recent ban, the four-time Kickboxing Champion noted:

"Tried to log in to Instagram a couple of hours ago, wouldn't let me. I have good people on the case, I trust due process with Instagram. I am actually quite underanding of their position, I do understand it very very well. I am not angry with them in any regard. It's not a big loss for me, it's not something I use too often."

He further added:

"We are actually living in a world now where it's kind of strange, this is an unprecedented period of human history and we have internet sensationalism, global sensationalism on a scale which has never happened before and also we have the ability to edit things so quickly right so you can say something on a stream and they can remove all context or you can say and they can change the tone of your voice."

Tate claimed to be psychologically strong and said he was processing the situation well. He added that most other individuals would crumble under pressure from intense criticism and looming death threats. Tate lamented (timestamp 1:15):

"I am an extremely strong person. i know that some people would be very very uncomfortable in my position. Not many people can sleep at night with the kind of death threats I have been getting, but for me, it's been fine... This is the thing that's crazy right, so I would get 10 to 20,000 death threats a day via Instagram."

In a later exchange, Andrew Tate said that he isn't bothered about social media bans because he prefers living in the real world instead.

“I am kind of relieved because the real world is such a beautiful place. The less things on my phone, I’m trying to reduce my phone apps, I’ve got like four apps left. I’m trying to delete everything and it is one less thing to look at.”

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate's response

As expected, the full response was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. The video has already crossed over 328k views on YouTube, eliciting a wave of responses from viewers. While most commentators supported Tate, a handful even poked fun at him.

Fans' reaction (Image via iPlug/YouTube)

Andrew Tate was banned from Twitter in 2017 after saying that victims of se*ual harassment, ra*es, and se*ual assault should “bear responsibility” for what happened to them. Andrew Tate's comments regularly appear in compilation videos on YouTube and TikTok that get millions of views.

While Tate has been banned from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, he is active on other platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch. Adin Ross first introduced Tate to the Amazon-owned platform.

