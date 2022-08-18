“Most desperate, fame-hungry person”: True Geordie calls out Andrew Tate, says he would punch him in the face

During a recent episode of comedian Andrew Schulz’s FLAGRANT podcast, British YouTuber True Geordie called out controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, saying that he would absolutely "Punch" him in the face, however, he is not worth "making an effort."

With recent news stories talking about how brothers Jake and Paul want to take a shot at Tate, it seems like they aren't the only ones. While podcast host True Geordie is also down to sock him, he won't do it if it means making an effort to go to an official boxing match. He even went on to describe Tate as:

"People don't realize this guy is the most desperate, fame hungry person."

True Geordie says he would "punch" Andrew Tate in the face during Andrew Schulz’s FLAGRANT podcast

(Timestamp - 1:38:08)

On August 16, 2022, True Geordie took to Andrew Schulz’s FLAGRANT podcast to divulge the information that he wanted to punch Andrew Tate in the face, but not if it meant going on to a run every day because the latter was not worth the effort.

Diving right into Andrew Tate's controversial comments and his appearance on the UK reality show, Big Brother, the YouTuber pointed out that Tate has been chasing after attention and fame for a long time now:

"He basically has been chasing fame for years. People don't realize this guy is the most desperate, fame hungry person. He was in Big Brother, he wanted to be famous for years because the guy, i don't know there is some issues there, I don't know what's going on but I just literally was like the way this guy talks about women is like as we all know a f**king joke."

Recalling the viral controversial clip of Andrew Tate in which he was seen hitting a woman (allegedly his girlfriend) with a belt, the podcast host highlighted his early feud with the self-proclaimed trilionaire:

"There was footage of him f**king hitting women and all sorts of wild s**t and me and my boys were like, 'yeah we'll throw him in.' But like bear in mind like he was like seventh on the list of stories to talk about back in 2018, so he was in there and like him having the ego he has, he was all like crying about it and like hating me and I was like, 'okay, moving on.'"

Further talking about Tate's deep-rooted issues with women and where it all came from, he noted:

"I don't give a f**k mate, you know what I mean? So, he's still talking about it to this day and I'm like, I am living in your head rent free. You are literally so bothered about me like everyone's talking about him and he's talking about me... We psychoanalyze people with like minimal effort like you know like this is a guy who missed a few hugs of his mother. "

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he further added:

"My mother said, judging by how he talks about his mother and women in general will fold suits as well right... This guy's missed a few hugs, clearly."

Raising some highly controversial and concerning allegations against Andrew Tate of being a part of human trafficking and rape cases, True Geodie spoke more about his Wikipedia page. At the 1:42:10 minute mark, he said:

"If you look down at this guy's track record, there's some dark s**t there. Like we are all laughing, 'oh it's big,' this guy literally has some issues with women like this guy has raised his hands on women. Like there's if you look at his Wikipedia, human trafficking and rape are all in the Wikipedia bro... Like if you, if you're that much of a f**king expert with women, why haven't you enforced the issue?"

When asked if he’d ever like to officially box the controversial influencer, he replied:

"If he came up to me in my face, I would absolutely punch him in the face. But am I gonna make effort to go running every morning? No. He’s not worth that. We can do it right here, right now, but I’m not getting in the ring and making the effort.”

Social media reacts to True Geordie's comments

As expected, the podcast was an absolute hit, racking up over 666k views and thousands of comments from viewers across the world. While the majority of YouTube users simply appreciated the entire originality of the podcast and how fun it really was, a handful poked fun at Geordie's concern for Tate.

Fans reaction (Image via FLAGRANT/YouTube)

Emory Andrew Tate III is a kickboxing world champion-turned-viral social media sensation who is infamous for his misogynistic, anti-woman takes.

Several of Tate's predatory and misogynistic comments have blown up across multiple social media platforms, with many critics and rape and abuse charities finding his opinion regarding women offensive and dangerous.

Meanwhile, fans are almost convinced that Jake Paul and Andrew Tate are in a negotiating state. They believe the controversial social media stars are gearing up for the ultimate clash after Paul's boxing manager was seen having an official meeting with Andrew Tate.

