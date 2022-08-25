“Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences”: Fans react as Jake Paul seemingly defends Andrew Tate after his social media bans

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul is receiving intense criticism and backlash from the community for seemingly defending Andrew Tate on August 24 after the controversial kickboxer's series of social media bans.

Over the past week, the controversial internet personality has been hit with a series of social media bans, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and even YouTube. However, in order to deliver his "final message" to his viewers, Tate uploaded a one-hour, 12-minute-long video on the Vimeo platform, where he was seen addressing his past and talking about how his content had been deliberately clipped without context to create chaos on the internet.

Surprisingly, Jake Paul shared the video on his official Twitter handle, where he made it clear that although he still wants to take down Tate in the boxing ring, he isn't a fan of his social media platform as he rolls with "freedom of speech."

As one can already imagine, Jake has been receiving backlash from viewers for — what to many seems like — defending Tate. Many people condemned the internet personality for his tweet, with one person having this to say to Jake Paul's comments:

Fans slam Jake Paul for "freedom of speech" following Andrew Tate bans

Both controversial streamers Andrew Tate and Jake Paul have been playing with the idea of duking it out once and for all in a boxing match. All of this started back when Tate challenged Logan Paul in 2021. However, the former's skyrocketing popularity in 2022 prompted Paul to take notice of the challenge and even call out the TikTok star for a match.

However, things have changed now. In the past week, Tate has been hit with a total of four social media bans. In the Vimeo video mentioned earlier, he mainly decried the backlash against him and also pointed out the charitable work he has done so far.

The video instantly started making rounds on the internet, and it was only a matter of time before Jake Paul reacted to it. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the YouTuber shared Tate's video and defended himself by saying that although he did not "roll with him," he didn't support the bans handed to Tate, either.

As expected, the community has reacted to the tweet, with the majority of the commenters condemning the internet personality for defending Tate. Here's what fans had to say:

Evidently, this isn't the time Jake Paul has given his take on Andrew Tate's social media bans. Back on August 20, 2022, the YouTuber published a tweet with a similar sentiment, blatantly revealing that he didn't agree with a lot of things that Andrew Tate believed; however, he also didn't "agree with censorship."

