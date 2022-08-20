Fans share their mixed reactions to Andrew Tate being banned from Instagram and Facebook 

Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram and Facebook. The mother company Meta banned the former four-time World Kickboxing champion from both the platforms for violating its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals. 'Cobra' Tate has not replied to these allegations or reacted to his ban. His account had around 4.7 million followers at the time of the ban.

The account crossed the million mark around June and has been gaining followers rapidly. Tate shot to fame when videos of his controversial opinions started going viral. The former kick-boxing champion has since been labeled a misogynist and a "threat to young men." Fans had mixed reactions to the ban, with many voicing their opinions out on Twitter.

One Twitter user believed the ban was deserved:

"As he should. That guy and the people who follow him are just awfull individuals for the most part"

Another user believed the ban was imposed too late and the younger generations have already consumed his content:

"It’s too late, the freshman’s have already consumed his content"

Some users believed the ban was uncalled for:

"Freedom of speech? I don’t really care, but I mean that’s insane. He literally hasn’t done anything wrong on either of the platforms. I guess laws don’t apply to social media platforms"

Andrew Tate recently announced a donation to charity for women on Instagram

Andrew Tate recently announced a sort of charity drive on Instagram after receiving a lot of backlash and being branded a misogynist. 'Cobra' Tate wanted to show everyone that "the top g has love for all":

"For every single like this picture gets I will donate a dollar to BOTH charities. Let’s use social media to raise money and do something positive instead of just spread smears and pointless hate. Will post receipts of transfers to the charities in one week from now when the final likes amount has been tallied. Gs are good for the world. We protect and we are full of love. The world is a better place with Gs in it. And top G has love for all."

He also stated that he would match the same donation from the women's charity and donate it to a charity that helps men. The post and the account have since been deleted, but Tate and his brother Tristan Tate seem to have followed up on their promise.

