"Top G has love for all" - Andrew Tate announces donation to charities for women who fight against domestic violence (B/US)

Andrew Tate recently announced a donation to charities for women who fight domestic violence. Tate is an internet personality based out of Romania who shot to fame because of his controversial views on women, men and the world in general, which he refers to as 'The Matrix'. 'Top G' has recently come under fire after a post began circulating on social media.

The post branded him a misogynyst and accused him of promoting grooming by using clips of him out of context. Take a look at the post below:

Following these accusations, 'Top G' decided to show the world that he is a nice person and decided to make donations to women's as well as men's charities. He posted on Instagram saying:

"For every single like this picture gets I will donate a dollar to BOTH charities. Let’s use social media to raise money and do something positive instead of just spread smears and pointless hate. Will post receipts of transfers to the charities in one week from now when the final likes amount has been tallied. Gs are good for the world. We protect and we are full of love. The world is a better place with Gs in it. And top G has love for all."

The two charities that he would be donating to are for domestic violence against women and a charity that helps men with mental issues. Every like on the post will be converted to a dollar and given to each of the charities.

Take a look at the post from Andrew Tate:

Jake Paul rips into Andrew Tate's brand identity

Jake Paul ripped into Andrew Tate's so-called brand identity that he believes the Romanian resident promotes. 'Top G' was one of the most searched men in the world last month on Google and has had a prolific rise to fame. In a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, 'The Problem Child' bashed Tate for his brand identity and his famous line, 'What color is your Bugatti?':

"Oh, I just think it's funny that the Top G is a fanboy and he runs with this whole thing like, what color is your Bugatti? Andrew, like it's not cool to tell kids that they need a Bugatti to be cool. My Bugatti that I have is in a Morgan Stanley bank account compounding interest and hundreds of millions of dollars. So that's cooler than having a f***ing Bugatti."

Jake Paul also went on to say that Tate would not fight the Paul brothers because he was a "fanboy". Logan Paul is looking to fight 'Top G' and has already called him out on two separate occassions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew