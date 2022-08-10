"It's not cool to tell kids they need a Bugatti to look cool" - Jake Paul rips Andrew Tate's brand identity 

Jake Paul bashed Andrew Tate in his latest appearance on the Impaulsive podcast.

'The Problem Child' was the latest guest on the podcast as he talked about everything that has happened to him in the span of a few weeks. This includes Hasim Rahman Jr. pulling out of the fight, and KSI rejecting his offer to replace Alex Wassabi on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London.

On the podcast, the Paul brothers spoke about Andrew Tate and his newfound fame on the internet. Jake Paul then bashed Tate's brand identity, saying:

"Oh I just think it's funny that the Top G is a fanboy and he runs with this whole thing like, what color is your Bugatti? Andrew, like it's not cool to tell kids that they need a Bugatti to be cool. My Bugatti that I have is in a Morgan Stanley bank account compounding interest and hundreds of millions of dollars. So that's cooler than having a f***ing Bugatti."

Andrew Tate is a self-made, self-proclaimed millionaire and internet personality who shot to fame because of his views on life and society.

'Top G' has been widely branded as a misogynist, however, he claims he is far from one. Tate recently even offered to buy Logan Paul a Bugatti.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Jake Paul Rips KSI’s Boxing Career, Exposes DM From Andrew Tate 🫢

watch or crash your bugatti



youtu.be/db9DUap8dRU fiery IMPAULSIVE podcastJake Paul Rips KSI’s Boxing Career, Exposes DM From Andrew Tate 🫢watch or crash your bugatti fiery IMPAULSIVE podcastJake Paul Rips KSI’s Boxing Career, Exposes DM From Andrew Tate 🫢watch or crash your bugatti youtu.be/db9DUap8dRU https://t.co/9Tkj2gCqwA

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul calls out Andrew Tate amidst rumors of a fight between 'Top G' and 'The Maverick'

Jake Paul called out Andrew Tate amidst rumors of a potential fight between Tate and Logan Paul.

In Mike Majlak's recent YouTube video, 'The Maverick' said he would fight 'Top G' in a boxing match. The former kick-boxing World Champion replied saying he would buy Paul a Bugatti instead since he is clearly 'broke'.

Following this online back-and-forth, 'The Problem Child' spoke about the exchange on Impaulsive.

While on the podcast, he called Andrew Tate a fanboy and also went on to say that if his brother doesn't fight 'Cobra' Tate, then he will.

"What I'm saying is that Andrew, if my brother doesn't f**k up, I will. And it has to go down."

The conversation started off with Logan Paul asking 'The Problem Child' for his blessings to 'beat the s**t out of Andrew Tate'. The 25-year-old then replied that he gave him his blessings but also stated that Tate would not fight either of them because he was a 'fanboy'.

Watch the clip below:

Yamzies @YamziesTV @LoganPaul and @jakepaul wanting to fight @CobraTateG is like when the hero has to team up with the Season 1 villain to defeat the Season 2 villain. .@LoganPaul and @jakepaul wanting to fight @CobraTateG is like when the hero has to team up with the Season 1 villain to defeat the Season 2 villain. https://t.co/yVPWMuufVm

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh