What happened to Brooke McLaughlin? Teen arrested for allegedly killing 14-year-old girl in Maine

On Monday, July 18, 2022, the dead body of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin was discovered by her mother, Rebecca McLaughlin, when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6 PM. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the teen's death was a homicide.

15-year-old Aidan Grant has been arrested by Maine State Police in connection to Brooke McLaughlin's murder

In the early hours of Saturday, July 23, 2022, 15-year-old Aidan Grant was arrested by Maine State Police for his alleged involvement in the death of McLaughlin. According to Grant's Facebook profile, Brooke and he had been in a romantic relationship since February 2022.

Authorities initially refused to divulge any information on Grant apart from the fact that he knew the victim personally. A spokesperson for Maine Police said:

"At this time we will not be releasing the juvenile’s name or where in Maine he is from. We will also not be releasing any investigative details such as what led police to the juvenile."

However, on Monday, July 25, Grant was identified in court documents made available after a hearing at Waterville District Court, according to the Portland Press Herald. He has been charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Brooke McLaughlin. He is currently being held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Investigation led to the discovery of the 2010 red Chevrolet Impala with a Maine support wildlife registration plate that was stolen from the victim's house on July 18. The vehicle was found in the nearby town of Wayne, the alleged hometown of Aidan Grant.

According to WMTW, Aidan Grant entered a denial in juvenile court. His next hearing is scheduled for September 14.

Remembering Brooke, and a call for justice

McLaughlin, who was a seventh grader at Maranacook Community Middle School, has been described in her obituary as:

"..kind, loving, very thoughtful, big-hearted, strong person who loved her family and friends."

The teenager lived with her mother, Rebecca McLaughlin, in a mobile home on Blackberry Street, Maine, where she was found dead. In an emotionally-charged Facebook post, the deceased's mother demanded justice for her daughter.

"I love you my beautiful angel...mom loves you forever and justice will be served."

Rick Sirois, the principal of Maranacook Community Middle School, told the Portland Press Herald:

"Brooke was just firm and confident in her beliefs. She’d sometimes ask to eat lunch in my office. We’d have casual conversations about life in general, and she was always a pleasure."

The quiet neighborhood of Mount Vernon is also unsettled after the sudden murder of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin. Zachary Williams, a neighbor of the McLaughlins', told the Press Herald:

"It makes me want to get security, get some cameras and lock up. I always do lock up. It makes me feel not comfortable. Something like this is sad."

Brooke McLaughlin's murder is still under investigation. The cause and manner of death remains undisclosed due to her being a minor.

