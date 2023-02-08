"Impact injury, neck lacerations": Audio reveals details about Lindsay Clancy 911 call

Chilling details about a 911 dispatch call made after Massachusetts nurse Lindsay Clancy strangled her children and attempted to kill herself have been released.

According to the audio, the accused reportedly cut herself off before jumping from the window of her house. The 911 call recording further revealed several injuries that Lindsay Clancy sustained before jumping off. One of the emergency officials can be heard saying:

“A female party jumped off the top floor of the house. Impact injury, neck lacerations – she’s conscious at this time… It was over a 20-foot fall.”

The 32-year-old was charged with killing three of her children -- daughter Cora (5), son Dawson (3), and son Callan (8 months). She allegedly tied ropes around each of her children’s necks, and then cut herself before trying to kill herself.

Clancy made her first court appearance from the hospital, considering her physical condition. The 32-year-old mum is charged with two counts of homicide, three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts of strangulation. The charges might be upgraded after Lindsay’s son Callan succumbed to his injuries.

Lindsay Clancy was overmedicated on around 12 prescription drugs, ranging from anxiety to depression, among several other issues

The 32-year-old Massachusetts mom reportedly strangled her children and then tried to kill herself by slashing her wrists and jumping out of a window. She survived and was taken to a hospital; however, the three children lost their precious lives.

Details of the 911 dispatch call, which took place between emergency responders, have now been made public, which sheds light on the injuries that Lindsay Clancy sustained during the incident. According to dispatchers, responding officers were not immediately aware of where the knife or “whatever she used to slit” her wrists was.

They further found the presence of neck lacerations and impact injuries that the nurse sustained. Dispatchers described the incident as a “suicidal situation.” Initially, they found “two pediatrics”, however, four patients were later discovered.

The 32-year-old’s husband, Patrick Clancy, was out to buy dinner and discovered his wife lying outside the house upon returning. The recording, which was released to the public, does not however contain the 911 call that Patrick made to report his injured wife.

It was found that Lindsay Clancy did not contact anyone from her family after the incident, apart from attorneys and medical professionals. An attorney for the DA’s office stated:

“She is not paralyzed. She can move her legs. She can move her arms. She has been writing and being able to verbally communicate.”

Just a few days back, Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington disclosed that the nurse was overmedicated on around 12 prescription drugs, which were prescribed for anxiety, depression, and several other issues.

Clancy pleads 'not guilty' to the charges filed against her

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork #LindsayClancy , the 32-year-old nurse accused of murdering her three children, appeared in court today via Zoom from her hospital bed to hear the state's allegations made against her. #LindsayClancy, the 32-year-old nurse accused of murdering her three children, appeared in court today via Zoom from her hospital bed to hear the state's allegations made against her. https://t.co/sN3mcmS0u0

Plymouth Assistant DA Jennifer Sprague claimed that she allegedly “planned the murders,” stating:

“She planned these murders, gave herself the time and privacy needed to commit the murders, and then she strangled each child in the place where they should have felt the safest, at home with their mom.”

Lindsay Clancy has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her attorney, Reddington, stated that whatever happened that day, “clearly was a product of mental illness.” He negated the prosecutor’s statement and stated:

“This is not a situation, your honor that was planned by any means.”

Ms Diamond @PresDJTrump

They do the same thing with children with autism,anyone in a lot of pain,they will start giving you anti-depressants.More help needed No Drugs @FoxNews Clancy's lawyer,Kevin Reddington told Boston-based media outlets that Clancy had been overmedicated,&the drugs turned her into a "zombie”They do the same thing with children with autism,anyone in a lot of pain,they will start giving you anti-depressants.More help needed No Drugs @FoxNews Clancy's lawyer,Kevin Reddington told Boston-based media outlets that Clancy had been overmedicated,&the drugs turned her into a "zombie”They do the same thing with children with autism,anyone in a lot of pain,they will start giving you anti-depressants.More help needed No Drugs

He further added:

“We’ve got a person who suffered grievously as a result of what could possibly be postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis.”

Lindsay Clancy’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 2, 2023. In a recent hearing, the judge decided that the accused would stay in the current hospital until she is allowed to be shifted to a different facility for rehabilitation.

Poll : 0 votes