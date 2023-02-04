“Turning her into a zombie” - Attorney says Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy who killed children was ‘overmedicated’

32-year-old Lindsay Clancy, who allegedly killed two of her children, was taking 12 prescription drugs at the time. Attorney Kevin Reddington stated that the Massachusetts General Hospital nurse was prescribed these medications between last October and January and that they were “turning her into a zombie.”

According to Clancy’s lawyer, this caused her to experience homicidal thoughts. She allegedly strangled her kids and then jumped from the second-story window of her Duxbury house. Lindsay Clancy was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy was prescribed medication for anxiety, depression, and panic attacks

Massachusetts General Hospital nurse Lindsay Clancy was taken into custody after she allegedly strangled two of her children to death. The victims have been identified as Cora (5) and Dawson (3). She allegedly also attempted to injure her son Callan, who was only eight months old. Callan later passed away at the hospital. Authorities have ruled the incident a murder-suicide attempt.

Her attorney Kevin Reddington broke the silence about the issue on Friday and made a significant revelation. Reddington mentioned that Clancy was under the influence of 12 prescription drugs, and that they were “turning her into a zombie.”

According to the attorney, the drugs were prescribed for anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and several other mood disorders. They also caused homicidal ideation in Lindsay.

As per New York Post, he added:

“One of the major issues here is the horrific overmedication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation. No overdose [by Lindsay Clancy]. They [Lindsay and her husband, Patrick] went to doctors repeatedly saying, ‘Please help us.’ This was turning her into a zombie.”

Reddington continued:

“The medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”

He also mentioned the names of some of the medications prescribed to Lindsay Clancy. The list included zolpidem (Ambien), clonazepam (Klonopin), diazepam (Valium), fluoxetine (Prozac), lamotrigine (Lamictil), lorazepam (Ativan), mirtazapine (Remeron), quetiapine fumarate (Seroquel), and trazodone.

Lindsay Clancy often spoke about her mental health through her social media posts as well. She struggled with anxiety and postpartum depression.

Sharing further information, Kevin Reddington mentioned:

“It’s over medication, absolutely over medications- possibly with a component of post-partum depression. She had medical care and treatment on a regular basis. And her husband was very proactive in trying to protect her and help her with the doctors’ medication she was prescribed.”

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney has been reported to have hired a toxicologist and mental health expert to build a strong defense case for her.

He added:

“This family was on the road to hell and unfortunately is not coming back… It was just a brutal, brutal existence that they were living. Her parents were aware of this, they were trying to help out the husband as well.”

On January 28, Lindsay's husband, Patrick penned down a note as he opened up about the "excruciating and relentless" pain he is experiencing.

He wrote:

“The shock and pain are excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat. Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I’m completely lost without them.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched on January 26 to raise $1,000,000 to help Patrick with funeral services and medical expenses.

The defense attorney mentioned that Lindsay is not a threat since she is currently unable to move

Michael Carbone, the Duxbury Police Chief addressed Clancy’s current physical condition and stated that the 32-year-old was improving.

He told news outlets:

“She can’t get out of bed. She can’t walk. I don’t know what the medical prognosis is regarding that, but right now, she cannot walk.”

Clancy’s attorney also spoke about her condition and mentioned that she is "not in good emotional shape."

It was further mentioned that Lindsay Clancy was not a threat since she currently couldn’t move. However, according to prosecutor Jennifer Sprague, Clancy has not lost the ability to move.

Defense attorney Reddington revealed that the 32-year-old nurse was left alone with her children for around 20 minutes while Patrick, her husband, went to get takeout food and her medications. Patrick stated that he was never told that Lindsay could not be left alone with her kids.

Clancy’s court appearance has been scheduled on February 7, 2023. However, considering her physical state, she has been allowed to appear via Zoom from the hospital. A forensic psychologist has also been appointed for Lindsay.

