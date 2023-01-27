What did Lindsay Clancy do? Massachusetts mom charged over death of two children

A Massachusetts General Hospital nurse, Lindsay Clancy, was arrested on Wednesday, January 25, for allegedly killing two of her children. The 32-year-old labor and delivery nurse is alleged to have strangled her 3-year-old son Dawson and 5-year-old daughter Cora to death. Clancy also reportedly attempted to injure her 8-month-old son, Calen.

According to the authorities, it was a murder-suicide attempt. Lindsay Clancy has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Clancy reportedly jumped from the second-story window of her Duxbury residence after allegedly injuring her children.

Lindsay Clancy's youngest child, an 8-month-old boy, was injured but survived. CBS Boston reported that authorities had mentioned the possibility of postpartum psychosis in Clancy when she allegedly hurt her children and jumped out of the window.

Rose @901Lulu Lindsay Clancy attempted to kill all three of her children this week. The youngest one survived. Postpartum psychosis is terrifying. This needs to be discussed every single day and not ignored. Rest In Peace to these two angels. Lindsay Clancy attempted to kill all three of her children this week. The youngest one survived. Postpartum psychosis is terrifying. This needs to be discussed every single day and not ignored. Rest In Peace to these two angels. 💔 https://t.co/aPIv9PXWQW

Massachusetts nurse Lindsay Clancy apparently suffering from postpartum psychosis

Police arrested a 32-year-old Massachusetts nurse after she was suspected of being connected to killing her children and injuring her infant. On Tuesday, January 24, police responded to a report of a woman jumping out of the window of her residence in Duxbury. The Associated Press reported that this was when responding officers discovered the unconscious children who sustained signs of trauma.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz mentioned that the mother was immediately rushed to the hospital, along with the children. The two children, named Cora and Dawson, died at the hospital, however, their infant brother survived. The Boston Globe reported that the 8-month-old infant has been shifted to Boston Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Donna Jesse, the children’s aunt, told NBC Boston,

“They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for, they were just beautiful, that’s it. They had a beautiful life.”

Danae Bucci @DanaeBucci



The twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A memorial outside the home where a five and three-year-old were killed and a seven-month-old was critically injured continues to grow.The @PlymouthCtyDAO says they plan on charging their mother, Lindsay Clancy, with the murder of her children. #wcvb A memorial outside the home where a five and three-year-old were killed and a seven-month-old was critically injured continues to grow. The @PlymouthCtyDAO says they plan on charging their mother, Lindsay Clancy, with the murder of her children. #wcvb twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BfNVOdGlfR

Lindsay Clancy’s 8-month-old infant is in a critical state in the hospital. According to PEOPLE, Clancy’s husband made the distress call at around 6:11 pm after he discovered his wife injured at their residence on Tuesday. The great-grandmother of the children told the investigating officers that she had spoken to Lindsay Clancy last week, and “nothing seemed amiss.” She added,

“It’s a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking.”

32-year-old Lindsay Clancy has been hospitalized and faces several charges. She will be arraigned once she is discharged from the hospital. Massachusetts General Hospital addressed the tragic incident and published a statement. It said,

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

AtlPartyCrasher @AtlPartyCrasher @wbz Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that investigators are looking at the possibility that Lindsay Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis. She was on leave from her job as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. (C) @wbz Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that investigators are looking at the possibility that Lindsay Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis. She was on leave from her job as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. (C)

District Attorney Cruz said,

“I cannot begin to fathom the pain, the depths of pain the family must be feeling.”

Authorities believe that Lindsay Clancy may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis during the course of the horrific events. The speculation is based on recent Facebook posts; Cruz, however, refused to confirm the same. They disclosed that Clancy had mental health problems following the birth of her children. In July, she also mentioned experiencing postpartum anxiety.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of the Clancy family to offer support to Lindsay’s husband, Patrick. The fundraiser is aimed at raising $400,000 to meet funeral expenses and medical bills. It has already raised more than $350,000.

Neighbors and family members expressed shock and concern regarding the tragic series of events

Clancy has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Plymouth DA Cruz stated:

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation.”

Cruz continued,

“In incidents like this, there are usually more questions than answers. We aren’t here to presume motives… This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation.”

The Massachusetts State Police released a statement addressing the horrific incident,

“As we continue to …. investigate the circumstances of yesterday's horrific crime, and to hold accountable the person responsible, our prayers are with the two true innocents whose young lives were taken and the third who was grievously wounded, as well as with their father, their loved ones and a community shattered by these events.”

Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 @Nerdy_Addict Massachusetts | Prosecutors plan on charging Lindsay Clancy, a labor nurse that strangled her three children. One of the three children is hanging onto life at the hospital, the other two are deceased. Massachusetts | Prosecutors plan on charging Lindsay Clancy, a labor nurse that strangled her three children. One of the three children is hanging onto life at the hospital, the other two are deceased. https://t.co/eoNVWXQgHG

The New York Post reported that Lindsay Clancy graduated from Connecticut’s Lyman Hall High School. In 2012, she earned a biology degree from Quinnipiac University. Clancy married her husband, Patrick, in 2016 in Southington. According to The Boston Globe, she further earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.

Patrick’s father Christopher Clancy said,

“We’re all heartbroken right now.”

He denied commenting any further on the tragic deaths of his grandchildren. Neighbors have also expressed their shock regarding the deaths of the children and the charges facing Lindsay Clancy.

The Duxbury Fire Department mentioned that professional support services are being provided to members and responders who worked at the scene of the Duxbury residence on Tuesday.

alina schwartz @alinaasays24 the lindsay clancy story is gut wrenching. she was clearly a loving mother, and it is so scary to see what postpartum anxiety, depression & psychosis can do.. to even the most "normal" people. moms do not get the help/support we need. it is so tragic. the lindsay clancy story is gut wrenching. she was clearly a loving mother, and it is so scary to see what postpartum anxiety, depression & psychosis can do.. to even the most "normal" people. moms do not get the help/support we need. it is so tragic.

As has been mentioned before, Lindsay Clancy will be arraigned on homicide charges as soon as she is discharged. Authorities, who believe it could be a murder-suicide attempt, are currently investigating the case.

