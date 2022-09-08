What did Colby Ryan do? ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s son charged with alleged assault

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Lori Vallow's only living child, 26-year-old Colby Jordan Ryan, was arrested in Arizona and charged with two counts of domestic violence/s*xual assault. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 @jlumfox10 BREAKING: Colby Ryan, the son of Lori Vallow was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail on two counts of sex crimes. Here is his mugshot via MCSO records. Working to learn more. BREAKING: Colby Ryan, the son of Lori Vallow was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail on two counts of sex crimes. Here is his mugshot via MCSO records. Working to learn more. https://t.co/AI5guYCsZy

Colby Ryan, who had played a very proactive part in the search conducted for his missing siblings, admitted to r*ping an undisclosed victim on August 31, according to court documents obtained by Fox10 Phoenix. The incident was reported to the police a couple of days later, on September 2.

According to investigators, Colby met the victim and initially watched TV together. They proceeded to engage in 'romantic contact,' which was allegedly consensual at first. However, at one point, the victim expressed her desire to stop. The victim claimed that she had asked Ryan to halt his actions multiple times, to which he paid no heed.

ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 @jlumfox10 A family member of Colby Ryan tells me this is a domestic violence related incident between he and his wife. MCSO says Ryan is accused of two counts of sex assault. A family member of Colby Ryan tells me this is a domestic violence related incident between he and his wife. MCSO says Ryan is accused of two counts of sex assault.

Despite the victim's reluctance, Colby Ryan continued to engage in s*xual acts without her consent. Later, however, he apologized for his actions and allegedly "started to cry."

The following morning, the victim allegedly recorded a conversation with Ryan where he admitted to assaulting her. The probable cause statement says:

"During the recorded conversation the Defendant agreed that he ‘r-ped’ the Victim."

Furthermore, Colby Ryan has allegedly made "verbal admissions" regarding the assault to the police after he was read his Miranda warning. His first court appearance is scheduled for later in the week.

ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 @jlumfox10 Here is Colby Ryan’s initial appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court. If he posts bail, he cannot make contact with the alleged victim. He’s facing two counts of sexual assault DV & next court appearances are 9/9 & 9/13. Here is Colby Ryan’s initial appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court. If he posts bail, he cannot make contact with the alleged victim. He’s facing two counts of sexual assault DV & next court appearances are 9/9 & 9/13. https://t.co/1NJK2zYECL

Colby Ryan's mother, Lori Vallow has been charged with several crimes

Nine months after they were seen alive by any family member, the remains of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old JJ Vallow were found in a shallow grave at the Daybell property.

The suspicion immediately fell on their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, who had told the police that the children were alive and in a known location two months after they were gone without a trace.

Adam Herbets @AdamHerbets It has been two years since that terrible day in Rexburg, Idaho.



Lori Vallow still awaits trial for the killing of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, and Charles Vallow.



Chad Daybell still awaits trial for the killing of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. It has been two years since that terrible day in Rexburg, Idaho. Lori Vallow still awaits trial for the killing of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, and Charles Vallow. Chad Daybell still awaits trial for the killing of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. https://t.co/0EYw6lyVGd

The case became further complicated when police grew suspicious of the 2019 death of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, and the murder of Lori Vallow's husband, Charles Vallow. Mr. Vallow was shot dead in 'self-defense' by Lori's brother Alex Cox in July 2019. Further twisting the case, Alex Cox himself died after the disappearance of the two children.

Lori Vallow, nicknamed the "Doomsday Cult Mom', allegedly believed that her two dead children were zombies. According to prosecutors, Vallow told her friends that the only way to free someone's soul from zombies was by killing them.

She is also charged with theft and insurance fraud concerning the Social Security benefits of her deceased children.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das