What did Colby Ryan do? ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s son charged with alleged assault

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Lori Vallow's only living child, 26-year-old Colby Jordan Ryan, was arrested in Arizona and charged with two counts of domestic violence/s*xual assault. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Colby Ryan, who had played a very proactive part in the search conducted for his missing siblings, admitted to r*ping an undisclosed victim on August 31, according to court documents obtained by Fox10 Phoenix. The incident was reported to the police a couple of days later, on September 2.
According to investigators, Colby met the victim and initially watched TV together. They proceeded to engage in 'romantic contact,' which was allegedly consensual at first. However, at one point, the victim expressed her desire to stop. The victim claimed that she had asked Ryan to halt his actions multiple times, to which he paid no heed.
Despite the victim's reluctance, Colby Ryan continued to engage in s*xual acts without her consent. Later, however, he apologized for his actions and allegedly "started to cry."
The following morning, the victim allegedly recorded a conversation with Ryan where he admitted to assaulting her. The probable cause statement says:
"During the recorded conversation the Defendant agreed that he ‘r-ped’ the Victim."
Furthermore, Colby Ryan has allegedly made "verbal admissions" regarding the assault to the police after he was read his Miranda warning. His first court appearance is scheduled for later in the week.
Colby Ryan's mother, Lori Vallow has been charged with several crimes
Nine months after they were seen alive by any family member, the remains of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old JJ Vallow were found in a shallow grave at the Daybell property.
The suspicion immediately fell on their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, who had told the police that the children were alive and in a known location two months after they were gone without a trace.
The case became further complicated when police grew suspicious of the 2019 death of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, and the murder of Lori Vallow's husband, Charles Vallow. Mr. Vallow was shot dead in 'self-defense' by Lori's brother Alex Cox in July 2019. Further twisting the case, Alex Cox himself died after the disappearance of the two children.
Lori Vallow, nicknamed the "Doomsday Cult Mom', allegedly believed that her two dead children were zombies. According to prosecutors, Vallow told her friends that the only way to free someone's soul from zombies was by killing them.
She is also charged with theft and insurance fraud concerning the Social Security benefits of her deceased children.
