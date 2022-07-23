5 chilling details from Chad Daybell case

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow's case shook the world when the remains of the latter's children were discovered in the former's backyard in two shallow graves. Now infamously dubbed the "Doomsday couple," the pair have been accused of murdering 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, 7-year-old JJ Vallow along with their respective former partners.

A chain of mysterious murders in 2019, extremist religious beliefs, and disturbing evidence led to one of the most gruesome cases in Idaho's history. Daybell and Vallow were arrested in 2020 and have been in prison ever since awaiting their respective trials. The latter was reportedly found incompetent to stand trial and served nearly a year at a mental institution.

The strange case of Chad Daybell is like no other and CBS has previously offered detailed insights into the lives of those directly involved in the matter. This Saturday, 48 Hours will have Jonathan Vigliotti narrate more on the case in the upcoming episode titled, The Secrets of Chad Daybell's Backyard, exclusively on CBS at 10/9c.

Five appalling facts to know about Chad Daybell's case

1) Chad Daybell reportedly texted his wife, setting up an excuse

A text Chad sent to his wife the night authorities believed Tylee Ryan was buried in his backyard was the most condemning evidence that they came across throughout the investigation. In the text, he told his wife:

"I spotted a big racoon [sic] along the fence. I hurried and got my gun … one shot did the trick. He is now in our pet cemetery."

According to prosecutors, it seemed as if Chad was making up an explanation when he sent the message to his wife. It was received 14 minutes after Alex Cox's GPS location on the Daybell property. However, a later search of the property showed no evidence of a buried raccoon.

2) He allegedly killed his wife, Tammy, who died of asphyxiation

Although the Daybell family children refused to get an autopsy done after their mother's death, suspicions were raised regarding Tammy's cause of death that led investigators to have the body exhumed for a later autopsy. Reports revealed that the 49-year-old librarian died due to asphyxiation, and authorities suspected Chad Daybell.

3) Chad lied about his step-son, JJ's, whereabouts

According to Lori Vallow's friend Melanie Gibb, the two had been constantly lying to authorities when asked about JJ's whereabouts. When the police showed up at Lori's door months after the disappearance, she told them that the 7-year-old was with her friend Melanie. She was the same friend who was staying at the accused's house when the child was spotted for the last time.

Gibb testified in court, stating that Daybell asked her not to answer any calls from the police. She also said that Vallow asked her to lie to the police. She wanted Melanie to tell them that JJ was with her and that he was safe. Chad reportedly also told her that they couldn't tell her about the kid's whereabouts for her own safety. He said,

"If you knew, that puts you in danger."

4) Chad and Lori travelled to Hawaii mid investigation

Authorities soon launched a nation-wide search when they realized that both of Lori's children had been missing for months. While the entire country prayed for the safety of the two kids, Chad Daybell and newlywed wife Lori were the only two who did not seem bothered at all. As the search for the missing children became more intense, the pair made their way to Hawaii, which raised quite a few eyebrows.

5) Daybell was shocked when evidence was discovered in his backyard

On one fine day in June 2020, authorities arrived at the Daybell house in search of Tylee and JJ. They presumed that as per the evidence found, there was a possibility of finding the two children somewhere around their vast property. They were right.

Two shallow graves were found in Chad Daybell's backyard, in a spot which was once a pet cemetery for the family. However, what came as a shock to authorities was Chad's surprise look when the discovery was made. His daughter, Emma Murray, said:

"His face went white, and his eyes went wide. He was shocked."

Chad Daybell was arrested that day and has been in prison ever since. In 2021, he entered a not guilty plea and is currently awaiting trial from behind bars in Idaho.

The episode will air on July 23, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

