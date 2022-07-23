Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell update: Where are they now?

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are linked with a string of 2019 murders. Daybell and Vallow are currently behind bars in Idaho, facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder of the latter's kids, Tylee and JJ, and additional charges in connection with the deaths of their former partners. The two are still awaiting trial and reappear in court later this year.

Reports state that the kids mysteriously disappeared around September 2019, and only the two claimed to know their whereabouts.

In June 2020, evidence led authorities to the backyard of Daybell's home, right outside Rexburg, Idaho. This triggered the discovery of two shallow graves consisting of human remains. They belonged to Tylee and JJ.

CBS' 48 Hours will revisit a string of alleged murders committed by Daybell and Vallow in the name of religious beliefs involving zombies and cult-related fanatic behavior.

Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died weeks before his marriage to Lori, and although it appeared to be a natural death, authorities had reason to believe that her husband was behind her death. An autopsy report proved their suspicions right when the cause of death was ruled to be asphyxiation.

The events that transpired throughout 2019 leading to Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's arrest

Lori Vallow was first introduced to Chad Daybell in 2018 when the two were still married to their respective partners, Charles Vallow and Tammy Daybell. Lori's friends claimed she was a fan of his writing and that the two hit it off right after their first meeting. Their marriage came way later in October 2019. The time in-between resulted in the death of both their partners and Lori's two children.

Charles Vallow feared for his life and that of his children. He filed police reports about his wife's strange behavior and death threats. His fears were realized in July 2019 when Lori Vallow's brother Alex Cox shot him dead. Cox stated that he acted in self-defense and that Charles was physically hurting his sister. However, reports state that the killing occurred intentionally in Tylee's presence.

A few months later, in September, Lori moved closer to Chad Daybell's home in Rexburg. Days later, on September 8, Tylee Ryan disappeared, and Lori's friend Melanie Gibb reportedly mentioned something about the mother calling her daughter a "zombie." A few weeks later, on September 22, JJ Vallow also disappeared, and on October 19, Tammy Daybell died in bed.

However, suspicions around Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow only started to rise when the two tied the knot on November 5, weeks after the latter's wife died. Lori's children were reported missing by the end of that month on November 26 when JJ's grandmother and Charles' sister Kay Woodcock filed a complaint about not being able to get in touch with her grandson.

Authorities finally made a move against Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow

Authorities soon realized that Tylee and her younger brother had been missing for a while, and a nationwide search was launched to locate the two. Unfortunately, the only man who could have known anything about the disappearances, Cox, died in December that year, leaving behind a significant piece of evidence - his phone.

The deceased's phone led authorities to Chad Daybell's backyard in June 2020, where the remains of the two children were found buried in shallow graves. However, Lori was arrested earlier that year, in February, after failing to produce information about her kids' whereabouts. In May 2021, the pair were accused of the first-degree murder of Tylee and JJ. Later, Chad was also charged with the murder of his first wife.

The following month, in June, Lori was additionally accused of conspiring to murder Charles Vallow, while Chad pleaded not guilty to all the charges in court. However, the former was ruled incompetent to stand trial and had to serve a term in a mental health facility while her case was put on hold. In April 2022, she was declared mentally competent and fit to stand trial. She refused to enter a plea.

