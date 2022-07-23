Did Chad Daybell kill his ex-wife Tammy? Ex-couple's kids defend their father

Chad Daybell has been arrested for the murders of his newlywed Lori Vallow's daughter and adopted son, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. Authorities believe that the accused is also responsible for the untimely death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

A string of 2019 Idaho murders revealed a web of lies, fanatical religious beliefs, and an apparent cult that Chad and his wife, Lori, were a part of. When two shallow graves consisting of human remains were discovered in the backyard of Daybell's home just outside of Rexburg, Idaho, his children rushed to defend him, only to find out that he may have been the reason behind their mother's death.

While all circumstantial evidence proves Chad Daybell's guilt in the crimes and murders, his five children stand firm, claiming his innocence and stating that he was framed. CBS' 48 Hours will provide detailed insights into the case on July 23, 2022. The episode, titled The Secrets of Chad Daybell's Backyard, will air this Saturday at 10/9c.

The official synopsis states:

"The Daybell children claim their father was framed for the murders of JJ and Tylee. CBS New correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports."

What happened to Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy?

Chad and Tammy Daybell married in 1990 and were raising five children of their own: Emma, Mark, Leah, Seth, and Garth. Unfortunately, in October 2019, their lives took an unexpected turn when Tammy was found dead in the bedroom of their home situated just outside Rexburg, Idaho. The father seemingly went into shock, and the children refused an autopsy.

Although the devastating incident initially appeared to be "death under natural causes," it was later ruled a homicide when autopsy reports revealed that the 49-year-old mother-of-five died due to asphyxiation. Authorities reportedly suspect Chad Daybell murdered his wife to be with the widower, Lori Vallow, with whom he allegedly had an affair. They also suspected that the two lovers were in on this together.

The Daybell siblings support their father's not guilty plea

Chad Daybell was stringed along in the strange case with his newlywed wife Lori when the two reportedly failed to provide the whereabouts of the latter's children, Tylee and JJ. Moreover, suspicions surrounding the former's involvement in his first wife's death started surfacing, leading to an autopsy of Tammy's exhumed body. Authorities discovered that asphyxiation was the cause of death.

One of the Daybell siblings, Garth, told CBS in an interview that,

"They told me that she'd been asphyxiated ... but we never saw an autopsy. They've told us things before that turned out to not be true."

His brother, Mark added,

"Asphyxiation doesn't necessarily mean smothered. According to my understanding, it just means the breath was interrupted. And in the end, she wasn't able to breathe. And according to that, there's more facts we need. We don't just say, 'Oh, well, bye, Chad.' No there's still love, there's still connection."

48 Hours @48hours



They believe their father is innocent and are blaming his new wife and her brother for their murders. The Daybell siblings say we’ve only heard one side of the story surrounding the murders of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.They believe their father is innocent and are blaming his new wife and her brother for their murders. cbsn.ws/3jEAKj3 The Daybell siblings say we’ve only heard one side of the story surrounding the murders of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.They believe their father is innocent and are blaming his new wife and her brother for their murders. cbsn.ws/3jEAKj3 https://t.co/IJKEC6sANp

Initially, authorities claimed that it was Chad Daybell's idea to skip the autopsy. However, his children later clarified that it was their wish not to get an autopsy done.

The ex-couples daughter, Emma Murray, reportedly stated:

"The narrative is that he was going, 'No, no, no autopsy.' But he was standing there — in complete shock, traumatized, letting us make the decision. If he was trying to hide something, you — I wouldn't leave something like that up to my kids if I was trying to hide something."

They also mentioned their satisfaction with the natural cause of death explanation, considering Tammy's failing health. The five Daybell siblings, who believe that authorities made a hasty judgment while accusing their father, are confident that Chad was not involved in their mother's death or the killings of JJ and Tylee.

According to the ex-couple's five children, Chad Daybell is an innocent man who is not only being framed for the murder of two children but also that of his wife. They claimed he loved Tammy too much to hurt her.

48 Hours @48hours



His children speak out, Saturday at 10/9c. Did Chad Daybell play a role in killing JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan?His children speak out, Saturday at 10/9c. cbsn.ws/3b0aeiy Did Chad Daybell play a role in killing JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan?His children speak out, Saturday at 10/9c. cbsn.ws/3b0aeiy https://t.co/FJIPPD9U3Q

As previously mentioned, The Secrets of Chad Daybell's Backyard, 48 Hours' upcoming episode, will air on Saturday at 10 pm ET on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far