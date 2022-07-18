Jennifer Lopez wedding dress: On the JLO newsletter pictures explored as singer marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

American singer Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in her wedding dress during a small ceremony which happened over the weekend and saw her tie the knot with beau Ben Affleck.

On July 17, the 52-year-old star took to her official website and announced her secret marriage with the Argo star, 17 years after they first got engaged.

bennifer tea @jloaffleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. ✨ https://t.co/rd2UF5YPrY

As per the court documents obtained by media outlet Today, the duo got their marriage license on July 16 from Nevada's Clark County.

According to Lopez's On the JLo newsletter, the newlyweds wore dresses pulled from their own wardrobes for their romantic wedding in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wore white to their small ceremony

As per her newsletter, the On My Way crooner wore two white dresses for the occasion.

For her small wedding, Jennifer Lopez donned a long white gown and accessorized the look with earrings and a silver bracelet. The 52-year-old completed the wedding look with loose curls, smokey eyes and a nude makeup.

About the dress, she wrote:

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

Her hairstylist for D-Day, Chris Appleton, also shared a video on his Instagram, showing the star's final look before her wedding.

Lopez then seemingly changed into another bridal attire from Zuhair Murad, which featured a white lace, off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and corset bodice. The star completed the look with a matching lace veil. She kept the makeup classy yet simple, with smokey eyes, nude lips, her signature bronze glow and curls.

Lopez had previously worn this dress in her romantic film, Marry Me.

🌻🌻 Laurie Brookins 🌻🌻 @StyleWriterNYC For her surprise Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez wore this lace long-sleeved wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train, with a matching veil with lace trim, both from @ZMuradOfficial’s SS23 bridal collection … #Bennifer For her surprise Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez wore this lace long-sleeved wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train, with a matching veil with lace trim, both from @ZMuradOfficial’s SS23 bridal collection … #Bennifer https://t.co/3i1TGHnGMC

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, kept it simple with a white shirt and black bowtie and wore a cream-colored jacket over it. Lopez wrote in her letter:

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives."

He accessorized the look with a white rose pinned on his jacket.

The couple had previously announced their engagement in 2003

This is not the first time that the duo have tied the knot. They first made headlines for being romantically involved in July 2002 when they crossed each other's paths while shooting for Gigli. They quickly got engaged within four months of dating. However, they called their relationship off in 2004.

Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony the same year and welcomed their twins, Emme and Maximilian, in 2008. The couple separated in 2014.

'Ciηdy @iamcindyr__ . true love exists and forever is real jennifer lopez & ben affleck. true love exists and forever is real jennifer lopez & ben affleck 💍. true love exists and forever is real 💚 https://t.co/L8oVFsUksl

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005. They share three kids together: Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10). The duo got divorced in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in April 2022 after they first sparked patch-up rumors in 2021.

