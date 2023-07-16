Has Carlee Russell been found? Missing Alabama woman returns home two days after vanishing

Carlee Russell went missing on July 13, 2023, from Hoover Highway, and it was recently reported that she has now been found. After being missing for two days, Carlee returned home on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:45 pm and was immediately taken to the hospital for a check-up.

Hoover Police Department reported that Russell was alone when she returned home. Currently, not much is known about where Russell was for the past two days and what actually happened to her.

Carlee Russell went missing after she contacted dispatchers and reported a toddler walking along the side of the interstate

According to the Hoover Police Department, Russell was on her way home from work and was driving on I-459 South on Thursday night when she contacted officials at around 9:34 pm to report a toddler walking along the side of the interstate. After checking on the child and contacting a family member, she abruptly stopped talking and went missing soon after.

Carlee Russell's mother, Talitha Russell, verified that Carlee was speaking with her brother's girlfriend when communication was cut off. When the police arrived, they did not find any trace of Carlee Russell or the child, although her vehicle and some personal items were discovered nearby.

Talitha mentioned that when officials discovered Carlee Russell's car, the door was open, and her wig, phone, and hat were found on the ground. Additionally, her Apple Watch and AirPods were inside her purse.

Talitha told AL.COM:

"My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, 'Are you OK?' She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream. All you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate."

Moreover, Carlee's family told The Daily Beast that Carlee's compassionate nature may have played a role in her disappearance. Carlee's father, Carlos Russell, described her as his beloved daughter who is vibrant, hardworking, and has a generous heart, which he believes may have contributed to her going missing.

During the search for the missing youngster, two rewards of $20,000 and $5,000 were announced as officials urged individuals with information on Carlee's disappearance to come forward.

Hoover Police Department said that additional information will be provided when it becomes available

After Carlee returned, the Hoover Police Department released a statement and said:

"Additional information will be provided when it becomes available."

Earlier, when the 25-year-old went missing on Thursday, the police department held a press conference on Friday, July 14, 2023. Hoover Police Lieutenant Daniel Lowe assured reporters that the police were looking into all potential leads and considering every possibility in their investigation. Additional details about her disappearance are currently awaited.