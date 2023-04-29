Helena car accident: Tributes pour in as 18-year old Khalia Smith passes away 

The Shelby County Coroner confirmed that 18-year-old Khalia Smith, from Helena High School, died in a car crash near the County Road 52 intersection. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hoover Police Department investigated the accident as the community mourned the tragic death.

The Helena High School senior died when her car crashed on Shelby County 13 around 11:30 pm. Hoover police confirmed that police and fire medics responded to the scene as soon as they could. Law enforcement found that the crash occurred when the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a curve which led to the car striking into several trees.

No one else was involved in the fatal car crash.

Following the death of Khalia Smith, who was a 12th grade Helena High School student, the Shelby County Schools district released a statement announcing:

“Losing a member of our school community is never easy and we understand the profound impact this loss has on everyone… Our thoughts and condolences go out to Khalia’s family and loved ones, along with our students, staff, and the entire Helena Husky family, during this difficult time.”

They also stated that they had set up a Crisis Intervention Team to help students, parents and school faculty cope with such difficult times.

Community mourns the death of Helena student Khalia Smith

A memorial and prayer service was held on Friday at 7 am at the school’s football stadium. Harry Turner’s daughter Jaynie “Princess Shoestring” Turner was a fellow student of Smith's. The family revealed that the senior class was a group that was strongly knit-together as many of them grew up together ever since kindergarten.

Harry Turner shared that his daughter and Khalia had plans on going to Jacksonville State University together in the fall. Jaynie also expressed that Smith’s death did not feel real. Harry added:

“If I could give them their daughter back, I would. Which means, when my daughter Shoestring goes to Jacksonville State University, she’s not just going for the Turner family, she’ll also be going for the Smith family.”

He went on to add that he was praying for the Helena High School seniors and the Smith family as they process the shocking loss.

Some netizens also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the young teenager. Some tweets read:

The Unhipster @52onayz @RobinsonCarol She was in a class with my son. Very nice young lady. It’s awful any time but especially this close to graduation. This close to the rest of her life beyond high school and now she’s gone. @RobinsonCarol She was in a class with my son. Very nice young lady. It’s awful any time but especially this close to graduation. This close to the rest of her life beyond high school and now she’s gone.

Two North Carolina State University students die from apparent suicide

Helena High School is not the only educational institution that is mourning the loss of their student. It was discovered that two students from North Carolina State University had died from apparent suicides. Both the deaths occurred within 24 hours.

Chancellor Randy Woodson released a statement on the university website which read:

“This is heartbreaking, and I know there’s little I can say to console the deep hurt or heal the immense grief felt by the family and friends of these young people and others we’ve lost this year. What I can say is that I, along with so many caring members of our community, share in the grief.”

NC State has dealt with the deaths of 14 states this year along with seven of them being by suicide.

Poll : 0 votes