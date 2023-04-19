What happened to Joseph Banales? Details explored as nursing student's death ruled a homicide

22-year-old Joseph Banales was found dead in his car on April 15 after he was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash. When authorities discovered him, they also noticed a gunshot wound to his head.

Initially, authorities thought that Joseph Banales died due to the crash, however, an autopsy revealed that he died from the gunshot. Banales was heading home when the tragic incident took place.

Joseph Banales was a nursing student at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Authorities are yet to reveal further details about his death.

An autopsy revealed nursing student Joseph Banales died from a gunshot to his head

The tragic incident took place on April 15, 2023, when the body of Joseph Banales was recovered from a crashed car. At around 11:45 pm, Selma police recovered the car and his body in the 15400 block of I-35 N. The police department issued a press release saying that the responding officers discovered the body of an unidentified male in the car, who was later identified as Banales.

According to the press release:

“Medical personnel arrived on the scene and found the male deceased with injuries to the back of his head.”

The press release further stated that several witnesses saw Joseph’s car almost crash into another car shortly before running inside a median on IH-35 N. After the autopsy, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Joseph Banales died due to a gunshot, and not the crash. His death was thus, ruled a homicide.

Joseph’s family mentioned that he was returning home after going to a military ball with her girlfriend. The 22-year-old nursing student first dropped his girlfriend off, and while he was driving, they spoke over the phone. During the phone call, his girlfriend heard the sound of an engine revving, followed by a loud bang. Shortly after that, the call was disconnected.

Banales’ family believes that he was killed in a road rage incident, and are waiting for answers from the authorities

The nursing student’s family believed that he had been murdered in a road rage incident. Lisa Amato, Joseph Banales’ grandmother told KSAT:

“If anybody has any information, we would really appreciate you coming forward because the shooter needs to be brought to justice. It’s very difficult to know this man or woman is out there still living their life while we are grappling with Joseph’s death and how to bury him.”

The University of the Incarnate Word’s vice president, Sister Walter Maher, addressed the tragic incident and said that the entire community is in a “state of shock.” A church service was also organized by the university on Monday to remember Joseph Banales.

Maher added:

“[It’s] allowing them to remember who Joe was to them. The faculty are very engaged in helping the students walk through grief.”

The university also shared a statement online and sent its condolences to all those impacted by Banales' demise.

UIW @uiwcardinals The hearts and prayers of every member of our UIW community are with the family, friends and loved ones of UIW student Joseph Banales.



Cardinals, please check your UIW email to find the full message from Sr. Walter Maher, CCVI, Vice President for Mission and Ministry. The hearts and prayers of every member of our UIW community are with the family, friends and loved ones of UIW student Joseph Banales. Cardinals, please check your UIW email to find the full message from Sr. Walter Maher, CCVI, Vice President for Mission and Ministry. https://t.co/BijK91tkr4

Tom Eckel, Joseph’s mother’s fiancé, told KENS 5:

“As he was going to exit the highway near the Selma exit, he may have cut off a car that proceeded to start driving erratically around him. That’s when we think he may have been shot. We hope to get answers as any parent wants about what happened to their child. We’re just trying to go minute by minute, hour by hour, and day by day as we can.”

It was discovered that 22-year-old Banales was a senior nursing student at the university and was also involved with the ROTC program. Eckel further stated that the family is waiting for answers from the authorities.

The case is currently under investigation and more details are awaited.

Poll : 0 votes