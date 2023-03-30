What is a Giglio or Brady list? Prosecutors disclose internal affairs investigation of officer in Bryan Kohberger

Court documents revealed on Monday, March 27, 2023, that there was an internal affairs investigation of an officer involved in the Bryan Kohberger case. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student, allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho on December 30, 2022. He is currently on trial for the murders.

However, recent developments in the case showed that the court noted that one of the officers involved in the case is suspected of separate charges, which may affect the proceedings. According to court filings, the details of the investigation must be disclosed to the defense counsel under the Giglio or Brady acts.

In the Giglio Decision, the Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors must disclose any information that could potentially undermine a witness' credibility. Under the Brady Act, the Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors must provide the defense counsel with any information that could prove that the defendant is innocent.

The New York Post stated that the nature of the internal affairs investigation has not yet been revealed.

Bryan Kohberger is on trial for the murder of four University of Idaho students

According to The Independent, an unnamed investigator in Bryan Kohberger's trial came under investigation on March 24, 2023, after authorities filed visual evidence that indicated wrongdoing. However, the nature of the investigator's alleged crime has not yet been revealed.

Naema Rahmani said that the internal investigation may not directly affect Kohberger's case.

Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor who currently serves as the President of West Coast Trial lawyers, said that the investigation could be anything. She added that the internal affairs investigation could concern something entirely unrelated.

Rahmani noted that it could be a charge for him having beaten his wife or driving fast and pulling his badge out after being pulled over. She said that it could even be a charge for smoking weed.

Rahmani said that it would be in the interest of the prosecution to disclose all information about the case as early as possible.

She said:

“In the prosecution’s case, you’re thinking ahead, ‘Okay, I got a strong case. You know what, I’m just going to disclose everything, because I don’t want an appellate issue down the road."

According to CNN, there is considerable evidence tying Bryan Kohberger to the Moscow massacre. This includes DNA found at the scene, cellphone data, and even surveillance footage that shows what appears to be his car leaving the scene of the crime.

The Independent reported that upon searching Bryan Kohberger's house, investigators found further evidence that he may have been meticulously planning the homicides. They uncovered black face masks, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, empty gun magazines, and two blades. They also revealed that they had recovered items in his apartment that appeared to be bloodstained.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 26, 2023.

